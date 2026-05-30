San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

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San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

About this event

20th Annual Golf Tournament

3007 Dehesa Rd

El Cajon, CA 92019, USA

Foursome Package
$1,850

Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 4 players

Single Player Package
$550

Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 1 player

Platinum Level Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Player Package


Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets, Hole sponsorship signage, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, and ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition.

Gold Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Player Package


Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets, Hole sponsorship signage, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition.

Silver Sponsor
$2,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Player Package

Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, Hole sponsorship signage, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner.

Bronze Sponsor
$600

Hole sponsorship signage


Available on a first come, first serve basis.

Beverage Keg Sponsor
$1,500

Hole exhibitor with a hole on the course.


Available on a first come, first serve basis.


One 6ft table, one keg, and signage will be provided

Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Single Player Package


Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 1 player, Company logo on Swag Bag, Digital company logo on GT website, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition, Hole exhibitor with a hole on the course, One 6ft table, one keg, and signage will be provided.

Breakfast Station Sponsor
$1,250

Signage on the breakfast/appetizer station before the shotgun start


Available on a first come, first serve basis.

Bloody Mary Sponsor
$1,200

Signage on the Bloody Mary bar next to registration area


Available on a first come, first serve basis.

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