20th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 4 players
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 1 player
8 Player Package
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets, Hole sponsorship signage, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, and ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition.
4 Player Package
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets, Hole sponsorship signage, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition.
4 Player Package
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, Hole sponsorship signage, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner.
Hole sponsorship signage
Available on a first come, first serve basis.
Hole exhibitor with a hole on the course.
Available on a first come, first serve basis.
One 6ft table, one keg, and signage will be provided
Single Player Package
Includes: player green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and drink tickets for 1 player, Company logo on Swag Bag, Digital company logo on GT website, Social media and email recognition before the event, Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, ASPE Chapter 4 Website recognition, Hole exhibitor with a hole on the course, One 6ft table, one keg, and signage will be provided.
Signage on the breakfast/appetizer station before the shotgun start
Available on a first come, first serve basis.
Signage on the Bloody Mary bar next to registration area
Available on a first come, first serve basis.
$
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