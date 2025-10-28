Inspiring Minds

Hosted by

Inspiring Minds

About this event

20th Annual IM Gala

837 Woodland St NE

Warren, OH 44483, USA

*EARLY BIRD* Ticket
$65

Ticket price increases to $75 on April 1, 2026.

*EARLY BIRD* Reserved Table
$750

Table price increases to $850 on April 1, 2026. Includes 10 seats and name/logo displayed on table sign.

Full Page Color Ad
$200

Full color ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall 

Full Page B&W Ad
$150

Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall

Half Page B&W Ad
$100

Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 3.6875” tall

Quarter Page B&W Ad
$50

Black and white ad – 2.1875” wide x 3.6875” tall

Title Sponsor
$20,000

An unparalleled opportunity to showcase your community leadership, elevate your brand, and make a lasting IMpact. Contact us today to secure the exclusive Title Sponsorship for the 20th Annual IM Gala and discuss custom benefits.


Life Changer Sponsor
$7,500

Sole recognition on your own billboard in our special sponsor billboard campaign. Your logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. One reserved table (10 seats) with featured table signage. 2-page, full-color spread in commemorative program book (500+ printed). A $750 scholarship awarded to an IM student. 10 VIP swag bags filled with auction tickets, merchandise and more.

Dream Maker Sponsor
$5,000

Logo recognition on group billboard in our special sponsor billboard campaign. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. One reserved table (10 seats) with featured table signage. Full page color ad in commemorative program book (500+ printed). A $500 scholarship awarded to an IM student.

Achiever Sponsor
$2,500

Logo recognition on group billboard in our special sponsor billboard campaign. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. 6 individual tickets. Half page ad in commemorative program book (500+ printed).

Believer Sponsor
$1,000

4 individual tickets. Quarter page ad in commemorative program book (500+ printed). Company logo displayed on IM website for 2026. Recognized as a Believer in commemorative program book.

Mentor Sponsor
$500

2 individual tickets. Company logo displayed on IM website for 2026. Recognized as a Mentor in commemorative program book.

Partner Sponsor
$250

2 individual tickets. Recognized as a Mentor in commemorative program book.

Add a donation for Inspiring Minds

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!