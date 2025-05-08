20th Annual Men of Honor Awards Gala

Platinum Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 3), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website with a link to your organization, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 VIP priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception, (7) 10 valet parking tickets
Platinum Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 3), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website with a link to your organization, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 VIP priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception, (7) 10 valet parking tickets
Gold Level Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Gold Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 2), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 VIP priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception
Gold Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 2), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 VIP priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception
Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Silver Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 1), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception
Silver Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 1), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 priority reserved dinner seats (1 table), (6) Access to VIP reception
Bronze Level Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Bronze Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 1), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 reserved dinner seats (1 table)
Bronze Level Sponsors: (1) Podium recognition during the event (minimum 1), (2) Recognition on event slideshow, (3) Business name/logo featured on the 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. website, (4) Recognition on all social media platforms, (5) 10 reserved dinner seats (1 table)
'Youth With Promise' Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10 reserved dinner seats together
10 reserved dinner seats together
Patron Seat
$750
Patron Seat: (1) Recognition as a patron sponsor in event program, (2) One reserved VIP dinner seat, (3) VIP reception admission, (4) 1 valet parking ticket
Patron Seat: (1) Recognition as a patron sponsor in event program, (2) One reserved VIP dinner seat, (3) VIP reception admission, (4) 1 valet parking ticket
Single Seat/General Ticket
$130
One reserved dinner seat
One reserved dinner seat
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!