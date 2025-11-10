20th Annual Presidents Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Frost Bank Tower, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy an elevated night out with this exclusive VIP package for up to ten guests. Skip the wait with Skip-the-Line entry, then settle into your VIP table, reserved just for your group. The evening includes bottle service with two house-selected bottles and full set-ups, ensuring your party is ready to celebrate from the moment you arrive.
You’ll also receive dedicated cocktail service, providing attentive, seamless hospitality throughout the night.
A perfect experience for birthdays, celebrations, or an unforgettable night with friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay at a beautiful beach house on North Padre Island, perfect for a peaceful escape or a sunny weekend adventure. Wake up to savor the laid-back charm of island life.
To make your stay even more enjoyable, this package includes two bottles of wine, ready for sunset sipping on the patio or a quiet night in.
A refreshing coastal retreat for couples, families, or friends looking to recharge by the sea.
Starting bid
Experience culture, cuisine, and craft spirits with this thoughtfully curated package. Enjoy 2 admission tickets to the McNay Art Museum, where you can explore inspiring exhibitions and stunning architecture at one of San Antonio’s most cherished art institutions.
Continue your experience with a $100 gift card to any Jason Dady restaurant, offering exceptional dining across several beloved local concepts—perfect for a memorable lunch, dinner, or night out.
To round out the package, you’ll also receive a bottle from Still Austin, bringing a taste of Texas-crafted spirits to enjoy at home.
A perfect blend of art, flavor, and local craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious getaway at Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa with a package designed for wine lovers and weekend travelers alike. This experience includes two tickets to one of Carter Creek’s exclusive Vine & Dine Dinners in 2026—held on select Fridays in March, June, September, or December. Savor expertly paired courses, fine wines, and an unforgettable evening in the Texas Hill Country.
Extend the fun with two tickets to “Wine Club Member for a Day” at the festive Pick Up Party held the day after each Vine & Dine Dinner. Enjoy access to member-only perks, tastings, and the warm hospitality Carter Creek is known for.
Your getaway is complete with a 2-night stay in one of Carter Creek’s Villa Suites, offering comfort, relaxation, and scenic Hill Country charm.
A perfect blend of fine dining, exceptional wine, and a peaceful luxury retreat.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of exploration and an evening of exceptional dining with this curated experience. Start with admission for four to the Witte Museum, where you can discover natural history, Texas heritage, innovative exhibits, and hands-on learning for all ages.
After your museum adventure, head to Battalion and indulge in modern Italian cuisine with a $200 gift card—perfect for a memorable dinner featuring fresh pastas, signature cocktails, and a vibrant dining atmosphere.
A wonderful pairing of learning, flavor, and fun.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full lineup of San Antonio favorites with this food-and-drink bundle. Kick off your outings with a $50 gift card to The Dogfather for unique gourmet hot dogs, followed by a stop at Bar America with a $50 gift card for classic drinks in a beloved local spot. Keep the fun going with a $50 gift card to Bang Bang Bar, known for its eclectic vibes and creative cocktails.
For a memorable meal, enjoy a $100 gift card to Paesanos, offering timeless Italian cuisine perfect for date nights, celebrations, or dinner with friends.
To round out the experience, this package includes bottle from Still Austin and two bottles of wine, ideal for enjoying at home or sharing with guests.
A lively mix of great food, great drinks, and great local energy.
Starting bid
Your “Day at The Creamery” comes with a collection of treats to explore the district’s best spots:
Whether you're sipping coffee, enjoying margaritas, or sampling local favorites, this package creates the perfect blend of relaxation and discovery.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a relaxing and convenient 2-night getaway at the DoubleTree San Antonio Airport, where comfort begins the moment you walk in with their famous warm cookie welcome. Enjoy spacious accommodations, inviting amenities, and easy access to the best of San Antonio—perfect for a restful weekend, staycation, or quick couples’ retreat.
To make your stay even more enjoyable, this package includes two bottles of wine, ideal for a cozy evening in or a celebratory toast during your getaway.
A charming, effortless escape designed for comfort, convenience, and just the right touch of indulgence.
Starting bid
Includes 3 bottles of Still Austin Liquor (bourbon, gin,rye), complimentary tour and tasting for 2.
Starting bid
Includes: 3 bottles of Still Austin Liquor (black label bourbon, black label rye, gin), complimentary tour and tasting for 2
Starting bid
Includes 3 bottles of Volada Vodka (watermelon, hibiscus, mango chamoy)
Starting bid
Includes premium cooler, bottle of Teremana Anejo Tequila, 3 Teremama shirts, and beach towel
Starting bid
(2) night stay, $100 gift card at Look Salon, and $100 gift card to Southerleigh
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to Hard Rock Cafe and bottle of wine.
Starting bid
$100 Gift card to Boli and bottle of of Still Austin
Starting bid
4 bottles of wine to include Head High Chardonnay, Honig Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine Wachau Gruner Ventliner, Cleto Chiarli Rose
