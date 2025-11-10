20th Annual Presidents Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy an elevated night out with this exclusive VIP package for up to ten guests. Skip the wait with Skip-the-Line entry, then settle into your VIP table, reserved just for your group. The evening includes bottle service with two house-selected bottles and full set-ups, ensuring your party is ready to celebrate from the moment you arrive.

You’ll also receive dedicated cocktail service, providing attentive, seamless hospitality throughout the night.

A perfect experience for birthdays, celebrations, or an unforgettable night with friends.







