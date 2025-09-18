20th Annual Strides For Autism Walk

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities and a t-shirt.
• Special recognition throughout the event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• Top sponsor recognition on website & Facebook
• 5 complimentary registrations and 5 t-shirts
• Multiple social media posts
• Logo on website for 1 year
• Sponsorship plaque
• Marketing materials in race packet
• Recognition throughout the event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• Recognition on website & Facebook
• 4 complimentary registrations and 4 t-shirts
• 3 social media posts
• Logo on website for 9 months
• Framed certificate
• Marketing materials in race packet
• Verbal recognition at event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• 3 complimentary registrations and 3 t-shirts
• 2 social media posts
• Logo on website for 6 months
• Framed certificate
• Marketing materials in race packet
• Verbal recognition at event
• Logo on back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• 2 complimentary registrations and 2 t-shirts
• Logo on website for 3 months
• Framed certificate
• Banner signage at Mile Marker (s)
• Mile 1 ($100), Mile 2 ($150), Finish ($250- 1 complimentary registrations and t-shirt ), All ($500-2 complimentary registrations and t-shirt)
• Logo on back of event t-shirt
• 2- t-shirts
• Signage at water station
• 1 complimentary registrations and 1 t-shirt
• 1 t-shirt
This registration is for nonprofit service providers serving the autism community. Vendors will receive one table and are encouraged to bring an interactive activity and/or contest for attendees to help create a fun, festival-style atmosphere.
This registration is for for-profit businesses interested in showcasing products or services to families and community members attending the event. Each vendor will receive one table. Vendors are encouraged to offer an interactive activity, promotion, or giveaway to help create a fun, festival-style atmosphere.
If you wish to purchase a T-shirt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!