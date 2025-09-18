20th Annual Strides For Autism Walk

1640 Freed Street

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Walker
$35

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities and a t-shirt.

Sponsor- Diamond Tier 1
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• Special recognition throughout the event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• Top sponsor recognition on website & Facebook
• 5 complimentary registrations and 5 t-shirts
• Multiple social media posts
• Logo on website for 1 year
• Sponsorship plaque
• Marketing materials in race packet

Sponsor Platinum Tier 2
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Recognition throughout the event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• Recognition on website & Facebook
• 4 complimentary registrations and 4 t-shirts
• 3 social media posts
• Logo on website for 9 months
• Framed certificate
•  Marketing materials in race packet

Sponsor Gold Tier 3
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• Verbal recognition at event
• Logo back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• 3 complimentary registrations and 3 t-shirts

• 2 social media posts
• Logo on website for 6 months
• Framed certificate

• Marketing materials in race packet

Sponsor Silver Tier 4
$1,000

• Verbal recognition at event
• Logo on back of event t-shirt
• Electronic signage displayed on Park Video Board throughout the event
• 2 complimentary registrations and 2 t-shirts
• Logo on website for 3 months
• Framed certificate

Sponsor Mile Marker(s) Tier 5
$100

• Banner signage  at Mile Marker (s)
• Mile 1 ($100), Mile 2 ($150), Finish ($250- 1 complimentary registrations and t-shirt ), All ($500-2 complimentary registrations and t-shirt)

Sponsor T-Shirt Tier 6
$250

• Logo on back of event t-shirt

• 2- t-shirts

Sponsor Water Station Tier 7
$250

• Signage at water station

• 1 complimentary registrations and 1 t-shirt

Special Consideration Tier 8
$75

• 1 t-shirt

Vendor- Nonprofit
$50

This registration is for nonprofit service providers serving the autism community. Vendors will receive one table and are encouraged to bring an interactive activity and/or contest for attendees to help create a fun, festival-style atmosphere.

Vendor- For Profit
$75

This registration is for for-profit businesses interested in showcasing products or services to families and community members attending the event. Each vendor will receive one table. Vendors are encouraged to offer an interactive activity, promotion, or giveaway to help create a fun, festival-style atmosphere.

Purchase extra t-shirt
$35

If you wish to purchase a T-shirt.

Add a donation for South Carolina Autism Society Inc

$

