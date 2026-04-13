A "Taste of Elk River Tour" logo and a "Cornerstone Automotive" logo are in the upper portion, with "RE/MAX RESULTS" prominently displayed below.
Elk River Rotary

Hosted by

Elk River Rotary

About this event

20th Annual Taste of Elk River

1000 School St NW

Elk River, MN 55330, USA

General Admission Taste of Elk River - $45 ($55 at the door)
$45

Enjoy an evening of delicious bites and sips from local restaurants, beverage distributors, and community favorites. Your General Admission ticket gives you access to sample a variety of food and beverage offerings throughout the event, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Beverage selections may include beer, seltzers, spirits, specialty drinks, and more, with offerings varying by vendor. We are also working to include more non-alcoholic options this year.

Please note: All food and beverage samples are subject to vendor participation and availability.

General Admission with VIP Tour Add-On – $60 (pre-sale only)
$60

Guests will enjoy a curated travel experience complete with a flight of delicious bites and handcrafted cocktails by The Overlook Catering, immersive airport-inspired touches, and exclusive amenities designed to make every attendee feel like a VIP traveler from the golden age of aviation. From “boarding” to "destination," this lounge is more than an event space — it’s an experience.

PRE SALE ONLY! Limited number of tickets available.


The Overlook Tasting Flight

Welcome Aboard - a chilled hors d'oeuvre paired with a spritz 

Cruising Altitude - a savory bisque paired with a buttery vino

The Descent - a flavorful birria bite paired with a bourbon cocktail sip

Your Destination - a dessert bite paired with a boozy espresso finale

Sponsorship Portal - Presenting "Global" Sponsor * SOLD *
$7,500

Title Sponsor of the event * Logo on all materials * PA Announcement recognition during event * VIP Tickets (10)

Logo/Link on TASTE Website * Inclusion in all Social Media posts * Inclusion on Furniture & Things monitors & outdoor digital billboard * Exclusive "Layover Lounge Experience - Brand Chill * Opportunity for giveaways, engagement, and brand activation

Sponsorship Portal - Passport Sponsor *SOLD*
$3,000

Logo on all passports * Branding at 2 Check-In Stations - Pre Check (advanced ticket holders) General Admission (day of sales ) * 6 VIP tickets * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at minimum 2 Social Media Posts

Sponsorship Portal - First Class Flight Sponsor *SOLD*
$3,000

Naming rights to Flight Area * Logo/Link on TASTE website * PA Announcement recognition during event when flights are boarding * Inclusion in a minimum of 2 Social Media Posts 6 VIP tickets

Boarding Pass Sponsor (Ticket Sponsor) *Sold Out*
$2,000

Logo on all tickets * Entry signage * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Logo inclusion on on-line ticket site (Zeffy) * 4 VIP Tickets

Sponsorship Portal - In-Flight Entertainment Sponsor
$1,250

Logo on stage * Announcements during event * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * 4 VIP Tickets

Sponsorship Portal - Travel Photo Booth Sponsor *SOLD*
$1,250

* Logo on Photo backdrop * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post

Sponsorship Portal - Spin the Globe Sponsor *SOLD*
$1,000

Branding on prize wheel * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Opportunity to hand out "your" swag as prizes

Sponsorship Portal - Baggage Claim Sponsor *SOLD*
$1,000

Signage at your table * Opportunity to hand out "your" swag at the booth * Distribute "TASTE Tour" bags to the first 500 people * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Logo on the TASTE Tour Bag (first 500 people)

Sponsorship Portal - Souvenir Sponsor
$500

Name on TASTE Tour Bags * Opportunity to hand out your "swag" items in the bags * Logo/Link on TASTE website

Sponsorship Portal - Puddle Jumper Bar Cart *SOLD*
$500

* Name on the Puddle Jumper Bar Cart * Logo/Link on TASTE website

Sponsorship Portal - Vacation Fund
$250

Name on the Vacation Fund Jar * Name on TASTE website

Sponsorship Portal - TASTE Adventure Map - *SOLD*
$500

Logo on all printed maps distributed to each attendee * Link/Logo on the TASTE site * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Opportunity to have a table at the evert

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