20th Annual Taste of Elk River

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of delicious bites and sips from local restaurants, beverage distributors, and community favorites. Your General Admission ticket gives you access to sample a variety of food and beverage offerings throughout the event, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.
Beverage selections may include beer, seltzers, spirits, specialty drinks, and more, with offerings varying by vendor. We are also working to include more non-alcoholic options this year.
Please note: All food and beverage samples are subject to vendor participation and availability.
Guests will enjoy a curated travel experience complete with a flight of delicious bites and handcrafted cocktails by The Overlook Catering, immersive airport-inspired touches, and exclusive amenities designed to make every attendee feel like a VIP traveler from the golden age of aviation. From “boarding” to "destination," this lounge is more than an event space — it’s an experience.
PRE SALE ONLY! Limited number of tickets available.
The Overlook Tasting Flight
Welcome Aboard - a chilled hors d'oeuvre paired with a spritz
Cruising Altitude - a savory bisque paired with a buttery vino
The Descent - a flavorful birria bite paired with a bourbon cocktail sip
Your Destination - a dessert bite paired with a boozy espresso finale
Title Sponsor of the event * Logo on all materials * PA Announcement recognition during event * VIP Tickets (10)
Logo/Link on TASTE Website * Inclusion in all Social Media posts * Inclusion on Furniture & Things monitors & outdoor digital billboard * Exclusive "Layover Lounge Experience - Brand Chill * Opportunity for giveaways, engagement, and brand activation
Logo on all passports * Branding at 2 Check-In Stations - Pre Check (advanced ticket holders) General Admission (day of sales ) * 6 VIP tickets * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at minimum 2 Social Media Posts
Naming rights to Flight Area * Logo/Link on TASTE website * PA Announcement recognition during event when flights are boarding * Inclusion in a minimum of 2 Social Media Posts 6 VIP tickets
Logo on all tickets * Entry signage * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Logo inclusion on on-line ticket site (Zeffy) * 4 VIP Tickets
Logo on stage * Announcements during event * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * 4 VIP Tickets
* Logo on Photo backdrop * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post
Branding on prize wheel * Link/Logo on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Opportunity to hand out "your" swag as prizes
Signage at your table * Opportunity to hand out "your" swag at the booth * Distribute "TASTE Tour" bags to the first 500 people * Logo/Link on TASTE website * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Logo on the TASTE Tour Bag (first 500 people)
Name on TASTE Tour Bags * Opportunity to hand out your "swag" items in the bags * Logo/Link on TASTE website
* Name on the Puddle Jumper Bar Cart * Logo/Link on TASTE website
Name on the Vacation Fund Jar * Name on TASTE website
Logo on all printed maps distributed to each attendee * Link/Logo on the TASTE site * Inclusion in at least one Social Media post * Opportunity to have a table at the evert
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