20th Annual Taste of Elk River

Enjoy an evening of delicious bites and sips from local restaurants, beverage distributors, and community favorites. Your General Admission ticket gives you access to sample a variety of food and beverage offerings throughout the event, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Beverage selections may include beer, seltzers, spirits, specialty drinks, and more, with offerings varying by vendor. We are also working to include more non-alcoholic options this year.

Please note: All food and beverage samples are subject to vendor participation and availability.