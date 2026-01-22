20th Annual Nemacolin Training Event-Golf Registrations/Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
2 Day Golf Registration
Two days of golf:
Mystic Rock - Thurs
Shepherd's Rock - Fri
Includes
*Boxed Lunch on your cart for lunch-both days
*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday evening
*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday
Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.
EXCLUDES LODGING
1 Day Golf Registration
Choose Wednesday or Thursday at Checkout
Mystic Rock - Thurs
Shepherd's Rock - Fri
Includes
*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days
*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening
*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday
Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.
EXCLUDES LODGING
2 Days Golf Registration-Scramble Style
8 golfers each day!
Join us early: Early arrivals on Wednesday can choose to golf at our event rate on Mystic Rock* or Shepherd's Rock*. This is followed by dinner/hospitality Wednesday night.
Mystic Rock - Thurs
Shepherd's Rock - Fri
Includes for 8 attendees
*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days
*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening
*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday
Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.
EXCLUDES LODGING-WEDNESDAY GOLF IS OPTIONAL AND LIMITED. FIRST COME/FIRST SERVED. PAID FOR BY ATTENDEE DAY OF AT THE CLUBHOUSE.
2 Days Golf Registration-Scramble Style
4 golfers each day!
Join us early: Early arrivals on Wednesday can choose to golf at our event rate on Mystic Rock** or Shepherd's Rock**. This is followed by dinner/hospitality Wednesday night.
Mystic Rock - Thurs
Shepherd's Rock - Fri
Includes for 8 attendees
*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days
*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening
*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday
Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.
EXCLUDES LODGING-WEDNESDAY GOLF IS OPTIONAL AND LIMITED. FIRST COME/FIRST SERVED. PAID FOR BY ATTENDEE DAY OF AT THE CLUBHOUSE.
You can support our 501(c3) organization by purchasing tee box signage for your company which is accompanied by handouts to all law enforcement trainees and all golfers PLUS signage at the event. Show your support and reach 350+ customers over 3 days. Paid invoice provided upon request.
You can support our 501(c3) organization by purchasing tee box signage for your company. Show your support and reach 350+ law enforcement officers and civilian members of our community over 3 days. Paid invoice provided upon request.
1 Day Golf Registration-WEDNESDAY
Single Round of Golf on Mystic Rock-includes cart.
No Prizes-No Food Provided
Tee Times will be between 1pm and 2pm. You will be notified of tee time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!