20th Annual Nemacolin Training Event-Golf Registrations/Sponsorships

2 Days Golf Registration-Scramble Style

8 golfers each day!

Join us early: Early arrivals on Wednesday can choose to golf at our event rate on Mystic Rock* or Shepherd's Rock*. This is followed by dinner/hospitality Wednesday night.

Mystic Rock - Thurs

Shepherd's Rock - Fri





Includes for 8 attendees

*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days

*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening

*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday





Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.





EXCLUDES LODGING-WEDNESDAY GOLF IS OPTIONAL AND LIMITED. FIRST COME/FIRST SERVED. PAID FOR BY ATTENDEE DAY OF AT THE CLUBHOUSE.