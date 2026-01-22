Fbi National Academy Associates Inc

Fbi National Academy Associates Inc

20th Annual Nemacolin Training Event-Golf Registrations/Sponsorships

1001 Lafayette Dr

Farmington, PA 15437, USA

2 Day Golf Registration
$550

Two days of golf:

Mystic Rock - Thurs

Shepherd's Rock - Fri


Includes

*Boxed Lunch on your cart for lunch-both days

*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday evening

*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday


Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.


EXCLUDES LODGING

1 Day Golf Registration- 1 Day
$300

Choose Wednesday or Thursday at Checkout


Mystic Rock - Thurs

Shepherd's Rock - Fri


Includes

*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days

*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening

*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday


Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.


EXCLUDES LODGING

Fraternal Sponsor-2 Foursomes Each Day
$5,500

2 Days Golf Registration-Scramble Style

8 golfers each day!

Join us early: Early arrivals on Wednesday can choose to golf at our event rate on Mystic Rock* or Shepherd's Rock*. This is followed by dinner/hospitality Wednesday night.

Mystic Rock - Thurs

Shepherd's Rock - Fri


Includes for 8 attendees

*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days

*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening

*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday


Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.


EXCLUDES LODGING-WEDNESDAY GOLF IS OPTIONAL AND LIMITED. FIRST COME/FIRST SERVED. PAID FOR BY ATTENDEE DAY OF AT THE CLUBHOUSE.

Platinum Sponsor-1 Foursome Each Day
$3,500

2 Days Golf Registration-Scramble Style

4 golfers each day!

Join us early: Early arrivals on Wednesday can choose to golf at our event rate on Mystic Rock** or Shepherd's Rock**. This is followed by dinner/hospitality Wednesday night.

Mystic Rock - Thurs

Shepherd's Rock - Fri


Includes for 8 attendees

*Boxed Lunch on your cart-both days

*Dinner / Hospitality Event Thursday Evening

*Breakfast sandwiches/Coffee before golf Friday


Unlimited use of the practice ranges both days and free resort shuttle service.


EXCLUDES LODGING-WEDNESDAY GOLF IS OPTIONAL AND LIMITED. FIRST COME/FIRST SERVED. PAID FOR BY ATTENDEE DAY OF AT THE CLUBHOUSE.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

You can support our 501(c3) organization by purchasing tee box signage for your company which is accompanied by handouts to all law enforcement trainees and all golfers PLUS signage at the event. Show your support and reach 350+ customers over 3 days. Paid invoice provided upon request.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

You can support our 501(c3) organization by purchasing tee box signage for your company. Show your support and reach 350+ law enforcement officers and civilian members of our community over 3 days. Paid invoice provided upon request.

Mystic Rock-WEDNESDAY ONLY
$300

1 Day Golf Registration-WEDNESDAY

Single Round of Golf on Mystic Rock-includes cart.


No Prizes-No Food Provided


Tee Times will be between 1pm and 2pm. You will be notified of tee time.

