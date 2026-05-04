20th Annual Hoyt Family Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
28 Pleasant St, North Oxford, MA 01537, USA
Hit the green with 18 holes of golf for four: includes greens fees, cart, grill lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, raffles, contests, prizes and more! It’s more than golf; it’s an experience while raising money for a good cause.
Let us find a team for you. Hit the green with 18 holes of golf, cart, grill lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, raffles, contests, prizes and more!
Sponsorship Description:
Sponsorship Description:
Sponsorship Description:
Your Tee box sign will be placed at one of the 18 holes on the golf course the day of the tournament. A great opportunity to showcase your logo prominently throughout the event.
$
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