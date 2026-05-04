Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

About this event

20th Annual Hoyt Family Memorial Golf Tournament

Pine Ridge Country Club

28 Pleasant St, North Oxford, MA 01537, USA

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hit the green with 18 holes of golf for four: includes greens fees, cart, grill lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, raffles, contests, prizes and more! It’s more than golf; it’s an experience while raising money for a good cause.

Single Golfer
$150

Let us find a team for you. Hit the green with 18 holes of golf, cart, grill lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, raffles, contests, prizes and more!

Eagle Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Description:

  • Green fees for eight golfers with carts
  • Logo on Event Banner
  • Three Tee Box sponsorship signs
  • One Promotional item w/ logo in gift bag (we supply)
  • (8) 15/pk tournament golf balls
  • Recognition in social media platforms
Birdie Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Description:

  • Green fees for four golfers with carts
  • Logo on Event Banner
  • Two Tee Box sponsorship signs
  • One Promotional item w/logo in gift bag (we supply)
  • (4) 15/pk tournament golf balls
  • Recognition in social media platforms
Par Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Description:

  • Green fees for four golfers with carts
  • Logo on Event Banner
  • One Tee Box sponsorship signs
  • (1) 15/pk tournament golf balls
  • Recognition in social media platforms
Tee Box Sponsor
$250

Your Tee box sign will be placed at one of the 18 holes on the golf course the day of the tournament. A great opportunity to showcase your logo prominently throughout the event. 

Add a donation for Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

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