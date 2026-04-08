Zainab Organization of Greater Seattle

Hosted by

Zainab Organization of Greater Seattle

About this event

20th Annual Zainab Family Camp

16170 Manastash Rd

Ellensburg, WA 98926, USA

Full-Time Camp (Ages 5+)
$140

Full-Time Camp includes:

  • Lodging
  • 2 Breakfasts, 2 Dinners, and 1 Lunch
  • Team Activities
Full-Time Camp (Ages 2-4)
$75

Full-Time Camp includes:

  • Lodging
  • 2 Breakfasts, 2 Dinners, and 1 Lunch
  • Team Activities
Full-Time Camp (Under 2)
Free

Participants under the age of 2 are welcome to attend for Free.

Note: They will share a bed with an Adult.

One-Day Camp (Ages 5+)
$100

One-Day Camp (Saturday Only) includes:

  • Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
  • Team Activities
One-Day Camp (Ages 2-4)
$50

One-Day Camp (Saturday Only) includes:

  • Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
  • Team Activities
One-Day Camp (Under 2)
Free

Participants under the age of 2 are welcome to attend for Free.

Zipline (Ages 10+)
$15

This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.

Note: Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.

Climbing Tower (Ages 8+)
$15

This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.


Note:Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.

Archery (Ages 10+)
$5

This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.

Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.

Giant Swing (Ages 9+)
$10

This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.

Note:Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.

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