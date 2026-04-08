20th Annual Zainab Family Camp

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About this event
Full-Time Camp includes:
Full-Time Camp includes:
Participants under the age of 2 are welcome to attend for Free.
Note: They will share a bed with an Adult.
One-Day Camp (Saturday Only) includes:
One-Day Camp (Saturday Only) includes:
Participants under the age of 2 are welcome to attend for Free.
This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.
Note: Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.
This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.
Note:Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.
This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.
Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.
This is an optional add-on. Please select it to register your spot. We cannot guarantee availability during the camp.
Note:Note: A liability waiver will be sent once you complete this registration. You must complete one waiver per participant in order to participate in Games. Campers cannot participate in these games without a completed Liability Waiver.
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