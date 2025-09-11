Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church

20th Pastoral Anniversary Gala

469 Posey Farm Rd

Raeford, NC 28376, USA

Bloodline Sponsor
$1,250

-Full Screen Electronic Display of Company Logo or Individual during Gala

-Acknowledgement in the Gala Program

-Opportunity to Present Welcoming Remarks

-Exclusive Seating (8 tickets)

-Invitation to Private VIP Reception with First Family

-Full Page in Souvenir Booklet

-Recognition with Signage at Gala

Friend Sponsor
$750

-Full Screen Electronic Display of Company Logo or Individual during Gala

-Acknowledgement in the Gala Program

-Opportunity to Present Welcoming Remarks

-Preferred Seating (5 tickets)

-Invitation to Private VIP Reception with First Family

-Half Page in Souvenir Booklet

-Recognition with Signage at Gala

Associate Sponsor
$550

-Full Screen Electronic Display of Company Logo or Individual during Gala

-Acknowledgement in the Gala Program

-Opportunity to Present Welcoming Remarks

-Preferred Seating (4 tickets)

-Invitation to Private VIP Reception with First Family

-Quarter Page in Souvenir Booklet

-Recognition with Signage at Gala

VIP Admission Ticket
$150
Early Bird General Admission Ticket
$75
Youth (1-17)
Free

Youth Admission is Free if attending with an adult. Youth will receive a youth meal, not the same as adults, unless a ticket is purchased. Youth Tickets must be reserved by April 6th

Full Page Ad
$150

Please email what you'd like your ad to say and any pictures you'd like included to [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$100

Please email what you'd like your ad to say and any pictures you'd like included to [email protected]

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Please email what you'd like your ad to say and any pictures you'd like included to [email protected]

