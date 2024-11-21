21 Shades of Pink Dinner Presented by The International Girls Academy

Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes: - Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025 - A gourmet dinner experience - Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony -IGA Swag box curated by our sponsors -Custom Coasters -Red Wine Bottle Please note: 1. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. 2. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales directly support our programming initiatives and scholarship fund. Media Release: By purchasing and using this ticket, you agree to the following: You grant the International Girls Academy permission to capture and use your likeness in photographs, video recordings, or other media taken during the event. You waive any right to approve the use of these images or recordings and any right to compensation arising from or related to their use. These materials may be used for promotional, educational, or fundraising purposes in print, digital, or other media formats. Your attendance at this event indicates your agreement to these terms. If you have any concerns, please contact us before the event date. Thank you for your support in empowering future generations of young women!

Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes: - Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025 - A gourmet dinner experience - Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony -IGA Swag box curated by our sponsors -Custom Coasters -Red Wine Bottle Please note: 1. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. 2. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales directly support our programming initiatives and scholarship fund. Media Release: By purchasing and using this ticket, you agree to the following: You grant the International Girls Academy permission to capture and use your likeness in photographs, video recordings, or other media taken during the event. You waive any right to approve the use of these images or recordings and any right to compensation arising from or related to their use. These materials may be used for promotional, educational, or fundraising purposes in print, digital, or other media formats. Your attendance at this event indicates your agreement to these terms. If you have any concerns, please contact us before the event date. Thank you for your support in empowering future generations of young women!

seeMoreDetailsMobile