21 Shades of Pink Dinner Presented by The International Girls Academy

Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes:
- Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025
- A gourmet dinner experience
- Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony
Please note:
1. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.
2. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales directly support our programming initiatives and scholarship fund.
Media Release:
By purchasing and using this ticket, you agree to the following:
You grant the International Girls Academy permission to capture and use your likeness in photographs, video recordings, or other media taken during the event. You waive any right to approve the use of these images or recordings and any right to compensation arising from or related to their use. These materials may be used for promotional, educational, or fundraising purposes in print, digital, or other media formats.
Your attendance at this event indicates your agreement to these terms. If you have any concerns, please contact us before the event date.
Thank you for your support in empowering future generations of young women!
V.I.P Ticket
$400
Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes:
- Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025
- A gourmet dinner experience
- Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony
-IGA Swag box curated by our sponsors
-Custom Coasters
-Red Wine Bottle
Please note:
1. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.
2. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales directly support our programming initiatives and scholarship fund.
Media Release:
By purchasing and using this ticket, you agree to the following:
You grant the International Girls Academy permission to capture and use your likeness in photographs, video recordings, or other media taken during the event. You waive any right to approve the use of these images or recordings and any right to compensation arising from or related to their use. These materials may be used for promotional, educational, or fundraising purposes in print, digital, or other media formats.
Your attendance at this event indicates your agreement to these terms. If you have any concerns, please contact us before the event date.
Thank you for your support in empowering future generations of young women!
Digitial Booklets Advertisements: Whole Page
$1,500
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digitial Booklets: Half of Page
$1,000
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digital Booklets: Quarter of a page
$500
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digitial Booklets: Business Cards
$250
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digitial Booklets: Back Cover
$1,000
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digitial Booklets: Inside Cover
$1,200
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Digital Booklets:Double Spread Center
$2,500
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference!
Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women.
Advertising Specifications:
High-resolution files ONLY
Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters
100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming
Submission Guidelines:
All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi)
Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG
No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement
What to Expect:
After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours
Detailed size information and placement options will be provided
Personalized support throughout the advertisement process
Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand
Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment.
Contact: [email protected]
Baobob Sponsorship Level
$25,000
All attendees will receive a Swag box
Logos featured throughout the video
Dedicated 30- second commercial included in our dinner presentation
logo featured in I.G.A marketing materials
Logo featured on step & repeat
sponsor will have the chance to speak during programing
Ten tickets
Physical Booklets
Sapling Sponsorship Level
$20,000
All attendees will receive a swag box
logos featured throughout the video
Dedicated 30-second commercial
Logo featured on website
Physical Program booklets
Five tickets
Pod Sponsorship Level
$10,000
All attendees will receive a swag box
logos featured throughout the video
Dedicated 30 second commercial included in gala presentation
logo featured on website
Two Tickets
Seed Sponsorship Level
$50,000
Logo featured in program booklet
Company mentioned during dinner presentation
Logo featured in program booklet
Company mentioned during dinner presentation