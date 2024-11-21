21 Shades of Pink Dinner Presented by The International Girls Academy

100 College Rd E

Princeton, NJ 08540

General admission
$250
Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes: - Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025 - A gourmet dinner experience - Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony Please note: 1. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. 2. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales directly support our programming initiatives and scholarship fund. Media Release: By purchasing and using this ticket, you agree to the following: You grant the International Girls Academy permission to capture and use your likeness in photographs, video recordings, or other media taken during the event. You waive any right to approve the use of these images or recordings and any right to compensation arising from or related to their use. These materials may be used for promotional, educational, or fundraising purposes in print, digital, or other media formats. Your attendance at this event indicates your agreement to these terms. If you have any concerns, please contact us before the event date. Thank you for your support in empowering future generations of young women!
V.I.P Ticket
$400
Your ticket to the International Girls Academy's 21 Shades of Pink Dinner includes: - Entry to our exclusive event on March 15, 2025 - A gourmet dinner experience - Participation in our scholarship celebration and women's recognition ceremony -IGA Swag box curated by our sponsors -Custom Coasters -Red Wine Bottle
Digitial Booklets Advertisements: Whole Page
$1,500
Showcase Your Support, Make a Difference! Advertise in the International Girls Academy's exclusive 21 Shades of Pink Dinner Digital Booklet - a powerful platform to highlight your brand while supporting our mission of empowering young women. Advertising Specifications: High-resolution files ONLY Digital booklet reaches hundreds of community leaders and supporters 100% of proceeds support scholarships and programming Submission Guidelines: All digital files must be submitted in high resolution (minimum 300 dpi) Accepted file formats: PDF, JPEG, PNG No refunds will be issued after advertisement placement What to Expect: After placing your order, a representative from the International Girls Academy will contact you within 48 hours Detailed size information and placement options will be provided Personalized support throughout the advertisement process Support Our Mission, Amplify Your Brand Invest in the future of young women while gaining visibility in our prestigious event booklet. Your advertisement directly contributes to scholarship opportunities and community empowerment. Contact: [email protected]
Digitial Booklets: Half of Page
$1,000
Digital Booklets: Quarter of a page
$500
Digitial Booklets: Business Cards
$250
Digitial Booklets: Back Cover
$1,000
Digitial Booklets: Inside Cover
$1,200
Digital Booklets:Double Spread Center
$2,500
Baobob Sponsorship Level
$25,000
All attendees will receive a Swag box Logos featured throughout the video Dedicated 30- second commercial included in our dinner presentation logo featured in I.G.A marketing materials Logo featured on step & repeat sponsor will have the chance to speak during programing Ten tickets Physical Booklets
Sapling Sponsorship Level
$20,000
All attendees will receive a swag box logos featured throughout the video Dedicated 30-second commercial Logo featured on website Physical Program booklets Five tickets
Pod Sponsorship Level
$10,000
All attendees will receive a swag box logos featured throughout the video Dedicated 30 second commercial included in gala presentation logo featured on website Two Tickets
Seed Sponsorship Level
$50,000
Logo featured in program booklet Company mentioned during dinner presentation
