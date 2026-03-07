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212 Club

About this event

212 Club Trivia Night

907 Jungermann Rd

St Peters, MO 63376, USA

1 General Admission - Non 212 Member
$25

One admission ticket. If you want to leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.

1 General Admission - 212 Member
$20

One admission ticket. If you want to leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.

Table Admissions (8 pp) - Non 212 Member
$200

One admission ticket. If you want to have some fun and leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.

Table Admissions (8 pp) - 212 Member
$185

One admission ticket. If you want to have some fun and leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.

50/50 Raffle Ticket Pre-Purchase - 1 Ticket
$1

You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.

50/50 Raffle Ticket Pre-Purchase - 6 Tickets
$5

You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.

50/50 Raffle Ticket Pre-Purchase - 13 Tickets
$10

You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.

Bronze Event Sponsor
$50
Silver Event Sponsor
$100
Gold Event Sponsor
$150
212 Club Donation
Pay what you can
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