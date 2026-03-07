212 Club Trivia Night

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One admission ticket. If you want to leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.
One admission ticket. If you want to leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.
One admission ticket. If you want to have some fun and leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.
One admission ticket. If you want to have some fun and leave your trivia team to fate, then this ticket is for you! We have opened 3 tables and will keep open until full.
You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.
You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.
You may pre-purchase 50/50 raffle tickets that will be ready for you at check-in.
$
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