2024 SILA Awards Ceremony Luncheon Platinum Sponsor

Now more than ever, we need your help to continue empowering deserving women in following their dreams with education. 100% of the compassionate gifts made at this event will benefit these women. SILA invites you to be part of the empowerment of deserving women going to college. Join us in the most important fundraising event of the year, SILA's annual Awards Ceremony Luncheon and Silent Auction. For over 100 years, Soroptimist International of Los Angeles has been helping women and girls reach their full potential. This is your opportunity to make an impact for the women we serve. Help us help the next generation of amazing women!





The luncheon will be at the fabulous Almansor Court in Alhambra! Meet and mingle in the ballroom with photo opportunities. Grab a drink at the no-host bar. There will be a silent auction followed by lunch and a program filled with must-hear success stories. We will be presenting awards to this year's lucky recipients, and raising funds for next year's recipients.





Each ticket includes admission, luncheon, ceremony, entertainment, and entry to our Silent Auction. This will be a plated luncheon with three meals to choose from: Chicken Dijonaise, Pasta Primavera, or Lemon Butter Tilapia. All entrées include: Salad Selection, Chef’s Selection of Accompaniments & Seasonal Vegetables, Oven Fresh Rolls & Butter, Dessert Selection, Starbucks Coffee + Decaf & Assorted Herbal Teas.

Sponsorships available

Platinum Sponsor : $5000

Includes 8 VIP tickets for your use. Table signage. Recognition in Luncheon program and social media. Recognition in SI Los Angeles Newsletter Logo on Step and Repeat. Opportunity to speak on stage during event. 2025 Scholarship named after the company/individual. Recognition in 2025 Program Book in the Scholarship Name, and 4 VIP tickets to the 2025 Gala.

Gold Sponsor : $3500

Includes 6 VIP tickets for your use. Table signage. Recognition in Luncheon program and social media. Recognition in SI Los Angeles Newsletter. Opportunity to speak on stage during event.

Silver Sponsor : $2500

Includes 4 VIP tickets for your use. Table signage. Recognition in Luncheon program and social media. Recognition in SI Los Angeles Newsletter.

$2500 Table Sponsor: $1500

Includes 8 tickets for your use. Table signage.

$1500 Angel Sponsor: $500

Provides 4 tickets for use by Awardees who were unable to attend our event during Covid. Recognition in Luncheon program and social media.







