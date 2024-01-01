Affirming Potential is a life-changing, 12-week journey built on the universal truth that God has created each of us with worth and potential. The class teaching, group discussions, and personal reflection assignments help participants accept the past, better understand the present, and prepare themselves to lean into and embrace their future. This experiential process addresses:

Community—sharing our journey with others

Physical—our stuff or needs do not define us

Emotions—taking control rather than out of control

Relationships—how they influence our lives

Spirituality—what or who determines truth for us

Dreaming—an important component in moving forward

Life Purpose Statement—helps us define our legacy

Dream Selection Kit – kick starts the process

Filtering Dreams—for validity and season of life

Setting goals and action steps—to set and execute the plan

Each class will begin with a free meal and incentives with a monetary value will be provided throughout the 10 weeks for attendance and work completed. Childcare will be available for children 12 and under.