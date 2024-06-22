2024 Firecracker Cookoff

Join us for the 24th annual Firecracker Cookoff, benefiting the SS American Memorial Foundation! This Champions BBQ Alliance sanctioned cookoff features entries into 4 meat categories for a chance to win part of an 80/20 payout and a coveted SS American Memorial trophy. This is an official state championship contest as designated by Texas.





All proceeds benefit the SS American Memorial Foundation which seeks to honor the sacrifices of all who have served our country at home and overseas. The memorial acts to bring military and civilian families together to relieve the burdens of service and support those who have sacrificed so that we may be free. Founded on the Lazy U Ranch in Seguin Texas by veterans of the US Navy, this memorial offers a place of beauty and remembrance that we are excited to share with you as part of this event!