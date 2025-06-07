GCA Parent Teacher Fellowship Membership

Genesis Christian Academy’s Parent Teacher Fellowship focuses on building and maintaining a strong school community. We do this by engaging parents in volunteer opportunities to serve our teachers and students. This allows teachers to be supported in their calling to provide the best possible education to our students. When parents take the time to help with school-wide events or even volunteer in a classroom, they are making an invaluable investment into the lives of our students and helping to make the Genesis Christian Academy community strong.





Our Parent Teacher Fellowship sets a high standard of leadership in the way they serve the staff, students, and parents. The Parent Teacher Fellowship strives to accomplish its mission by:





· Planning and hosting purposeful events geared toward our mission

· Coordinating volunteer opportunities for parents

· Chaperoning school field trips

· Providing fundraising opportunities

· Supporting classroom teachers





Events sponsored by the Parent Teacher Fellowship foster community and include but are not limited to back-to-school events, special events, and celebrations.





Volunteer opportunities provided by the Parent Teacher Fellowship go beyond events with encouragement for students and faculty through prayer and support for teachers in the classroom. Volunteers can help with Parent Teacher Fellowship fundraising opportunities and support Genesis Christian Academy through passive fundraisers and community partners.





In addition to supporting Genesis Christian Academy with events and volunteering, funds raised by Parent Teacher Fellowship through dues and fundraising provide additional financial support for the school. Parent Teacher Fellowship Funds are used to encourage teachers for their birthday, Christmas, and Teacher Appreciation Week. Funds also encourage families of Genesis Christian Academy when life events such as when a birth, death, or serious illness occurs.