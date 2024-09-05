Custom Rug Giveaway

🔮 Exciting Collaboration Raffle Announcement!🔮





•EmilyMorganCreates and Gordon 112Rugs collaborates for a one-of-a-kind collaboration 🎨✨





•Get ready to elevate your space with this exclusive masterpiece - a stunning 2.5ft by 2ft custom rug designed by the talented Emily Morgan and skillfully crafted by 112Rugs.









🌟 Prize Details🌟

- Custom-designed Vikings concept logo rug by Emily Morgan.

- Handcrafted with precision and care by 112Rugs.

- Dimensions: 2.5ft by 2ft, perfect for displaying your team spirit in any room.





🎉 Raffle Date & Winner Announcement:🎉

The raffle begins Today 4/25/2024 and ends 5/9/2024! Hurry up and get a ticket while you can! The lucky winner will be announced on both EmilyMorganCreations and 112Rugs social medias 5/10/24!





Don't miss your chance to own a truly unique piece of art that celebrates your passion for the Vikings. Stay tuned for more details and get ready to bring home this exceptional custom rug!