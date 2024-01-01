Winter 2024 The Trunk & Trek Troupe - Tuition

Oddbits - The Trunk & Trek Troupe - PERFORMANCE CLASS

Tuition: $390







ACTORS: Ages: 12 - 18



REHEARSALS: Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:00 - 7:00

January 16 - April 11 (no classes over Spring Break)

WHERE: Chelsea Art Center | 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470

PERFORMANCES: First 2 weekends of April throughout Ocala (details to come)

Rehearsal schedule accommodates actors cast in OCT's A Wrinkle in Time. There are no conflicts!



Congratulations! You are part of Community Stages first Theatre for Young Audiences’ traveling trunk show! Our dynamic steampunk players, will draw inspiration from discovered curiosities (odd bits) from around the world. You will learn how to delight and engage audiences with laughter and fun while sharing timeless folktales from our global community that takes our audiences on an expedition for understanding and appreciation of the things that connect us to one another. Performances will be presented throughout Ocala the first two weekend of April. There are no rehearsals over Spring Break.





Call 352.707.8243 for more information

www.communitystages.org