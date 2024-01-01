Accessible Birding at Horseshoe Lake

Saturday, October 26, 9 – 11 am

Leaders: Oscar Rodriguez and Jared Geiser

Photo courtesy of Suji Roland





Description: This is a wheelchair-friendly accessible trip for people of all physical abilities. In solidarity with National “Birdability Week” (Oct 21-27), we are hosting local birding trips that accommodate people of all physical abilities. We’ll meet by the Horseshoe Lake Parking Area (E) in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park, on the NW side of the lake (lot closest to Monkey Face). This area of Upper Park offers a nice blend of habitats. Oak woodlands and open grasslands make up the surrounding area, while Horseshoe Lake provides a nice wetland habitat supporting a wide array of bird and wildlife species. Besides the more common species, sometimes we get some surprises! Past sightings here included Lewis’s Woodpecker, Phainopepla, Lark Sparrows, and less common raptors such as Northern Harrier, Kestrel, and Peregrine Falcon.





WAIVER POLICY: Before signing up for this trip, participants must read and sign our liability waiver (1x per year)





Questions? Email general questions to the trip leader for questions regarding the event.



