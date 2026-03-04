Rehoboth Beach Historical Society

Hosted by

Rehoboth Beach Historical Society

About this event

21st Annual Beach Ball

221 West Side Dr

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, USA

Anchor Sponsor
$20,000

*Recognition on Beach Ball promotions

*Recognition at Beach Ball event.

*Ad in Event Program

*Table for up to ten guests

*Private Diorama Presentation at museum

*May host an event for 50 at RB Museum

Ocean Level Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Recognition on Beach Ball promotions

*Recognition at Beach Ball event.

*Ad in Event Program

*Table for up to ten guests

*Private Diorama Presentation at museum


Shore Level Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Recognition on Beach Ball promotions

*Recognition at Beach Ball event

*Ad in Event Program

*Table for up to ten guests

Wave Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Recognition on Beach Ball promotions

*Recognition at Beach Ball event

*Ad in Event Program

*Table for up to ten guests

Boardwalk Level Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Table for up to ten guests

*Recognition in BB Promotions

Gazebo Level Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*Tickets for six guests

*Recognition in event program

Surf & Sand Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Tickets for four guests

*Recognition in event program

Sun & Fun Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Tickets for two guests

*Recognition in event program

General Admission
$175

Enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and celebrating!

Add a donation for Rehoboth Beach Historical Society

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