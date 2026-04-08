21st Annual Black Cat Ball

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About this event
All will include recognition in sponsorship area, premiere reserved table for eight and chilled champagne available
· Coquetel (cocktail) Sponsor – 2 available
· Déjeuner (dinner) Sponsor
· La Pâtisserie (dessert) Sponsor
· La Galerie (award) Sponsor
· Soirée Sponsor (after party)
· Moments à Paris Sponsor - Photo Booth / Photography Sponsor
· Enchères (auction) Sponsor
• Premiere reserved table for eight
• Recognition as a table sponsor in the program
• Chilled champagne available
Unable to attend or looking to do more? Sponsor an award nominee’s ticket or support the auction with proper recognition.
$
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