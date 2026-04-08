Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation

Hosted by

Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation

About this event

21st Annual Black Cat Ball

1635 Reata Dr

Gillette, WY 82718, USA

Lumière Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Sep 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

All will include recognition in sponsorship area, premiere reserved table for eight and chilled champagne available

· Coquetel (cocktail) Sponsor – 2 available

· Déjeuner (dinner) Sponsor

· La Pâtisserie (dessert) Sponsor

· La Galerie (award) Sponsor

· Soirée Sponsor (after party)

· Moments à Paris Sponsor - Photo Booth / Photography Sponsor

· Enchères (auction) Sponsor

Parisian Patron
$2,000
Available until Sep 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Premiere reserved table for eight

• Recognition as a table sponsor in the program

• Chilled champagne available

Amis de la Foundation (Friend of the Foundation)
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 1

Unable to attend or looking to do more? Sponsor an award nominee’s ticket or support the auction with proper recognition.

Le Chat Noir Pass, Individual Tickets
$175
Add a donation for Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation

$

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