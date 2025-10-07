Good Samaritan Foundation Of Texas Inc

Hosted by

Good Samaritan Foundation Of Texas Inc

About this event

21st Annual Excellence in Nursing Awards Luncheon (Discount)

1600 Lamar St

Houston, TX 77010, USA

Diamond Table Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 11 tickets

The opportunities and benefits for a Diamond Sponsorship include: - Premier table for ten at awards presentation luncheon - At sponsor’s option, a past Gold Medalist invited as additional table guest (for table of 11) - Prominent display of organization logo on luncheon video screens - Premier listing in all printed event materials including invitation, program, and signs - Sponsor recognition on event web page and GSF's social media sites

Platinum Table Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 11 tickets

The opportunities and benefits for a Platinum Sponsorship include: - Premier table for ten at awards presentation luncheon - At sponsor’s option, a past Gold Medalist invited as additional table guest (for table of 11) - Prominent listing in all printed event materials including invitation, program, and signs - Display of organization name on screens at the luncheon

Gold Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The opportunities and benefits for a Gold Sponsorship include: - Priority table for ten at awards presentation luncheon - Listing in all printed event materials including invitation, program, and signs - Display of organization name on screens at the luncheon

Silver Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The opportunities and benefits for a Silver Sponsorship include: - Reserved table for ten at awards presentation luncheon - Listing in all printed event materials including invitation, program, and signs

Individual Ticket
$200

Listing in all printed event materials including invitation, program, and signs and a reserved seat at the Luncheon

Roaming Photo Booth Sponsor
$3,000

Be the exclusive roaming photo booth sponsor! The sponsor will have exclusive rights as the sole sponsor of the roaming photo booth at the event. The sponsor's logo will be prominently displayed on every photo taken by the roaming photo booth, ensuring high visibility and brand exposure to the anticipated 1000 attendees. The sponsor will also receive four complimentary tickets to the event.

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