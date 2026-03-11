Sarasota-Bradenton Project Guide Right, Inc.

Hosted by

Sarasota-Bradenton Project Guide Right, Inc.

About this event

21st Annual Golf Tournament

1000 Circus Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34232, USA

Emerald Sponsorship
$5,000

Emerald- $5,000 (4 Black & White Ball tickets, 12 Players w/

lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recognition at awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Diamond
$2,500

$2,500 (10 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recogni-

tion at awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]


Platinum
$1,500

$1,500 (6 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recognition

at awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Gold
$1,000

$1,000 (4 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at

awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Silver
$500

$500 (2 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at

awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Gold
$250

$250 (1 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at

awards presentation)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Copper
$125

$125 ( Tee Box Sign)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Team
$500

$500 (4 players, lunch)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Individual
$125

$125 per person

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

Flag
$100

$100 (Only 18 Available)

Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]

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