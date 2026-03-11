21st Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Emerald- $5,000 (4 Black & White Ball tickets, 12 Players w/
lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recognition at awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$2,500 (10 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recogni-
tion at awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$1,500 (6 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box Sign, Recognition
at awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$1,000 (4 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at
awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$500 (2 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at
awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$250 (1 Players w/ lunch, Tee Box sign, Recognition at
awards presentation)
Please Email Player Names to: [email protected]
$
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