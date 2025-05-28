National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum & Hall of Fame (NMWHM)

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum & Hall of Fame (NMWHM)

21st ANNUAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION & BANQUET GALA

The Fort Worth Club

306 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Individual Banquet Seat
$200

Individual Banquet Seat

BUCKAROO TABLE SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

BUCKAROO TABLE SPONSOR
1 Table (10 Seats) and Name on Buckaroo Table Sponsor Page of Program Book

BRONZE LEVEL SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

BRONZE LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo on Bronze Sponsorship Page of Program Book

SILVER LEVEL SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

SILVER LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
½ page Program Book Ad

GOLD LEVEL SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GOLD LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) VIP Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
One (1) Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo on Museum Website

PLATINUM LEVEL SPONSOR
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

PLATINUM LEVEL SPONSOR
Two (2) VIP Tables of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
One (1) Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo on Museum Website
Ad in Museum E-Newsletter

TITLE SPONSOR
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

TITLE SPONSOR
Premiere Product Display and Brand Visibility during the Hall of Fame/National Day of the American Cowboy Celebration Weekend events
Two (2) VIP Tables of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Two (2) 10 x 10 Booth Spaces at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
Inside Front or Back Cover Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo with Link on Museum Website
Ad in Museum E-Newsletter

