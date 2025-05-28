21st ANNUAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION & BANQUET GALA

PLATINUM LEVEL SPONSOR

 Two (2) VIP Tables of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala

 One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala

 Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media

 Inclusion in all press releases and social media

 Verbal acknowledgment at all events

 One (1) Full Page Program Book Ad

 Logo on Museum Website

 Ad in Museum E-Newsletter