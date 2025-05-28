21st ANNUAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION & BANQUET GALA

Hosted by
About this event
306 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Individual Banquet Seat
BUCKAROO TABLE SPONSOR
1 Table (10 Seats) and Name on Buckaroo Table Sponsor Page of Program Book
BRONZE LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo on Bronze Sponsorship Page of Program Book
SILVER LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
½ page Program Book Ad
GOLD LEVEL EVENT SPONSOR
One (1) VIP Table of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
One (1) Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo on Museum Website
PLATINUM LEVEL SPONSOR
Two (2) VIP Tables of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
One (1) 10 x 10 Booth Space at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
One (1) Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo on Museum Website
Ad in Museum E-Newsletter
TITLE SPONSOR
Premiere Product Display and Brand Visibility during the Hall of Fame/National Day of the American Cowboy Celebration Weekend events
Two (2) VIP Tables of 10 at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Two (2) 10 x 10 Booth Spaces at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet Gala
Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, event website, email blasts, social media
Inclusion in all press releases and social media
Verbal acknowledgment at all events
Inside Front or Back Cover Full Page Program Book Ad
Logo with Link on Museum Website
Ad in Museum E-Newsletter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!