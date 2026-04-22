Youth Friendship Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Youth Friendship Foundation Inc

About this event

21st Annual Scholarship Golf Tourney

2901 Point Mallard Cir SE

Decatur, AL 35601, USA

2 Person Scramble
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two man team of golfers. Awards Luncheon. Par 3 contest

Single Golfer
$125

Single to be paired into team. Awards Luncheon. Par 3 contest

Royal Purple Sponsor
$1,000

Royal purple sponsor includes printed media recognition, website representation, Social media recognition, onsite representation, sponsors 2 person team

Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold sponsorship includes website inclusion, social media representation and limited printed media inclusion.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Hole sponsor includes Advertising at hole and social media inclusion.

Add a donation for Youth Friendship Foundation Inc

$

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