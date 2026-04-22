21st Annual Scholarship Golf Tourney

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About this event
Two man team of golfers. Awards Luncheon. Par 3 contest
Single to be paired into team. Awards Luncheon. Par 3 contest
Royal purple sponsor includes printed media recognition, website representation, Social media recognition, onsite representation, sponsors 2 person team
Gold sponsorship includes website inclusion, social media representation and limited printed media inclusion.
Hole sponsor includes Advertising at hole and social media inclusion.
$
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