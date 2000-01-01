Braving Connection Trivia Night at the Barn

You're Invited to a Night of Trivia and Fun Supporting Braving Connection!

Date: May 18th

Time: Dinner at 6:30 pm with Trivia starting at 7:00 pm

Location: Rustic Barn Venue- 24888 Old Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628, USA

Mark your calendars and gather your team because it's time for a night of trivia, laughter, and community spirit, all in support of Braving Connection!

Event Highlights:

Trivia Fun: Put your thinking caps on and test your knowledge with challenging trivia questions in a lively and competitive atmosphere.

Rustic Barn Venue: Immerse yourself in the cozy charm of our rustic barn venue, the perfect setting for a memorable evening.

Table for 8: Secure your spot with a table for 8 at $170.00, which includes:

A mulligan for 1 free answer per round to help you stay in the game.

Delicious dinner featuring pizza, a scrumptious cookie, and a refreshing drink to keep you fueled throughout the night.

Exciting Activities: Get in on the excitement with our 50/50 raffle, Basket Raffles filled with fantastic prizes, and a thrilling game of Heads or Tails.

How You Can Support:

Attend: Join us for a night of fun-filled trivia and help support Braving Connection's mission of fostering authentic connections within our community.

Purchase Tickets: Reserve your table for 8 or purchase individual tickets to join the fun.

Spread the Word: Share this event with your friends, family, and colleagues to help us raise awareness and support for Braving Connection.