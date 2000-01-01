Braving Connection Trivia Night at the Barn

You're Invited to a Night of Trivia and Fun Supporting Braving Connection!
Date: May 18th
Time: Dinner at 6:30 pm with Trivia starting at 7:00 pm
Location: Rustic Barn Venue- 24888 Old Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628, USA
Mark your calendars and gather your team because it's time for a night of trivia, laughter, and community spirit, all in support of Braving Connection!
Event Highlights:
Trivia Fun: Put your thinking caps on and test your knowledge with challenging trivia questions in a lively and competitive atmosphere.
Rustic Barn Venue: Immerse yourself in the cozy charm of our rustic barn venue, the perfect setting for a memorable evening.
Table for 8: Secure your spot with a table for 8 at $170.00, which includes:
A mulligan for 1 free answer per round to help you stay in the game.
Delicious dinner featuring pizza, a scrumptious cookie, and a refreshing drink to keep you fueled throughout the night.
Exciting Activities: Get in on the excitement with our 50/50 raffle, Basket Raffles filled with fantastic prizes, and a thrilling game of Heads or Tails.
How You Can Support:
Attend: Join us for a night of fun-filled trivia and help support Braving Connection's mission of fostering authentic connections within our community.
Purchase Tickets: Reserve your table for 8 or purchase individual tickets to join the fun.
Spread the Word: Share this event with your friends, family, and colleagues to help us raise awareness and support for Braving Connection.