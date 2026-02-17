Mustard Seed Church 2026 National Convention

About this event
Suite 4, San Jose, CA 95131, USA
This contribution supports the success of the National Convention and serves as your convention registration and partnership seed.
This contribution supports the success of the National Convention and serves as your convention registration and partnership seed.
This contribution supports the success of the National Convention. Supporters may give any amount as a partnership seed toward the event.
$
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