Mustard Seed Church

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Mustard Seed Church

About this event

Mustard Seed Church 2026 National Convention

2526 Qume Dr

Suite 4, San Jose, CA 95131, USA

Minister Partnership Contribution – $150
$150

This contribution supports the success of the National Convention and serves as your convention registration and partnership seed.

Member Partnership Contribution – $50
$50

This contribution supports the success of the National Convention and serves as your convention registration and partnership seed.

Supporter Partnership Contribution – Any Amount
Pay what you can

This contribution supports the success of the National Convention. Supporters may give any amount as a partnership seed toward the event.

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