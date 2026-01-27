Rockin The Socks for Service Silent Auction

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Excite! Gym & Cheer, 2225 Highland Village Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077
Starting bid
Get some great pie from your local shop.
$50 gift card.
Thanks to Owner Rob Duprey.
Jet's Pizza
2001 Cross Timbers Rd
Flower Mound, TX 75028
"Cross Timbers & Freewheel Drive"
Starting bid
Enjoy some fresh catch at Fish City Grill.
$71 gift certificate.
Thanks to Executive GM Ryan Opelt.
Fish City Grill
2628 Long Prairie Rd
Flower Mound, TX, 75022
Starting bid
Grab some Italian flavor at Baris Pasta & Pizza.
$25 Gift Card
Thanks to Don & Maury
Baris Pasta & Pizza
3472 Long Prairie Rd
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Starting bid
Come be a Cowgirl or Cowboy in Flower Mound.
One Hour Private Horse Riding Lesson
Thanks to Beth & Randy Soderberg
Starting bid
Own this amazing canvas map of your favorite town.
Starting bid
Add this beautifully crafted wooden status of an old man kneeling.
Starting bid
Get out the bird seed and feed the birds. Bid more than a tuppence to own this Bird Feeder with Bear.
Starting bid
Add this wall vase to your collection.
Starting bid
Don't let your library get out of order. Ring in those leaning shelves with these bell bookends.
Starting bid
Learn to cook with a "Cowboy in the Kitchen Cookbook" while using this 3 piece bamboo cutting and serving board set.
Starting bid
Metal meets Wood in the beautifully crafted silver and teak wood decorative bowl.
Starting bid
Make your photos stand out in this Memory Keeper photo stand finished in a lovely black.
Starting bid
Fill this hand-turned pecan bowl with 4 hand-turned mahogany apples and have something at the table for guests to talk about.
Crafted by our club's very own John Werner.
Starting bid
Grab this portable back massage cushion and vibration neck massager and give your body some love.
Starting bid
Make your next party sweet and sticky by adding some cotton candy.
Carnival Catering Cotton Candy Party
Thanks to Owner Miki Hosler of Carnival Catering
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!