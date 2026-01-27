Hosted by

Flower Mound New Century Lions Club

About this event

Rockin The Socks for Service Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Excite! Gym & Cheer, 2225 Highland Village Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077

$50 Jet's Pizza Gift Card item
$50 Jet's Pizza Gift Card item
$50 Jet's Pizza Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Get some great pie from your local shop.


$50 gift card.


Thanks to Owner Rob Duprey.

Jet's Pizza
2001 Cross Timbers Rd

Flower Mound, TX 75028

"Cross Timbers & Freewheel Drive"

$71 Fish City Grill Gift Certificate item
$71 Fish City Grill Gift Certificate item
$71 Fish City Grill Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy some fresh catch at Fish City Grill.


$71 gift certificate.


Thanks to Executive GM Ryan Opelt.


Fish City Grill
2628 Long Prairie Rd
Flower Mound, TX, 75022

$25 Baris Pasta & Pizza Gift Card item
$25 Baris Pasta & Pizza Gift Card item
$25 Baris Pasta & Pizza Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Grab some Italian flavor at Baris Pasta & Pizza.


$25 Gift Card


Thanks to Don & Maury

Baris Pasta & Pizza
3472 Long Prairie Rd
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Private Horse Riding Lesson item
Private Horse Riding Lesson
$1

Starting bid

Come be a Cowgirl or Cowboy in Flower Mound.


One Hour Private Horse Riding Lesson

Thanks to Beth & Randy Soderberg

Flower Mound Canvas Map
$1

Starting bid

Own this amazing canvas map of your favorite town.

Old Man Kneeling Wood Statue
$1

Starting bid

Add this beautifully crafted wooden status of an old man kneeling.

Bird Feeder with Bear
$1

Starting bid

Get out the bird seed and feed the birds. Bid more than a tuppence to own this Bird Feeder with Bear.

Women in Crested Butte Wall Vase
$1

Starting bid

Add this wall vase to your collection.

Bell Bookends
$1

Starting bid

Don't let your library get out of order. Ring in those leaning shelves with these bell bookends.

Cowboy in the Kitchen
$1

Starting bid

Learn to cook with a "Cowboy in the Kitchen Cookbook" while using this 3 piece bamboo cutting and serving board set.

Silver and Wood Teak Decorative Bowl
$1

Starting bid

Metal meets Wood in the beautifully crafted silver and teak wood decorative bowl.

Memory Keeper Photo Stand
$1

Starting bid

Make your photos stand out in this Memory Keeper photo stand finished in a lovely black.

Handcrafted Bowl of Apples
$1

Starting bid

Fill this hand-turned pecan bowl with 4 hand-turned mahogany apples and have something at the table for guests to talk about.


Crafted by our club's very own John Werner.

Wellness Basket
$1

Starting bid

Grab this portable back massage cushion and vibration neck massager and give your body some love.

Cotton Candy Party
$1

Starting bid

Make your next party sweet and sticky by adding some cotton candy.


Carnival Catering Cotton Candy Party


Thanks to Owner Miki Hosler of Carnival Catering

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!