WVFTF Raffle Basket for Friends of the Putnam County Library

Basket valued at over $400 featuring Putnam County items and gift cards.
Basket Contents
$50 FireSide Grille Gift Card
$50 Sergios Italian Cucina & Steak Gift Card
$25 Thai Valley Kitchen Gift Card
$25 Whiskey Taco Gift Card
$25 Fuel Counter Gift Card
$25 Belknap Dough Gift Card
$15 The Bakerie Gift Card
Free Sheetz MTO Sandwich
Free Gino's 9" Pizza
$10 Putnam Provisions Gift Card
Free Sheetz MTO Coffee or Smoothie
Free Tudor's Sausage Biscuit
3 Visits to Dumont Tri-County Y
Putnam Cheese Boarrd & Knife
WV Food Truck Festival Shirt
Putnam Co. Shirt
Putnam Embroidered Fleece Blanket
Putnam Ceramic Mug
Putnam Bottle Opener
Putnam Tote Bag
WVFTF Frisbee
Putnam Coasters
WVFTF Sticker
Putnam Lip Balm
Putnam Sticker
Gray Tweed Woven Storage Bin
TOTAL $405