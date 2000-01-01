Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

WVFTF Raffle Basket for Friends of the Putnam County Library

Basket valued at over $400 featuring Putnam County items and gift cards. 


Basket Contents    

$50 FireSide Grille Gift Card

$50 Sergios Italian Cucina & Steak Gift Card

$25 Thai Valley Kitchen Gift Card

$25 Whiskey Taco Gift Card

$25 Fuel Counter Gift Card

$25 Belknap Dough Gift Card

$15 The Bakerie Gift Card

Free Sheetz MTO Sandwich

Free Gino's 9" Pizza

$10 Putnam Provisions Gift Card

Free Sheetz MTO Coffee or Smoothie

Free Tudor's Sausage Biscuit


3 Visits to Dumont Tri-County Y

Putnam Cheese Boarrd & Knife

WV Food Truck Festival Shirt

Putnam Co. Shirt

Putnam Embroidered Fleece Blanket

Putnam Ceramic Mug

Putnam Bottle Opener

Putnam Tote Bag

WVFTF Frisbee

Putnam Coasters

WVFTF Sticker

Putnam Lip Balm

Putnam Sticker

Gray Tweed Woven Storage Bin

TOTAL     $405

common:freeFormsBy