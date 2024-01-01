Weekend Workshop: Mane Masterpiece Kids Art Class

We can't wait for our April Weekend Workshop led by Miss Jessica of Reverie--a child-centered art studio! Participants will complete an age appropriate, nature-based/horse-focused craft and visit with our herd! This workshop is for participants of all abilities. Limited spots available for this fun and creative opportunity!





Date: Saturday, April 13th

Time: Session #1 (Ages 6-11) 10 - 11 AM, Session #2 (Ages 9-12) 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Making Strides Foundation

Cost: $35.00 per participant





Session #1 (Ages 6-11):

During this session, students will be able to create a unique and personalized horse portrait! Kids will paint with watercolor and use markers and pencil to customize their horse’s coat and markings. Then they’ll select its mane from a variety of sensorial materials like yarn, tissue paper, ribbon etc. They’ll be able to string beads, braid or knot the mane as well. Lastly, students will add a coordinating paper bridle they can adorn with buttons to complete their very own horse!



Session #2 (Ages 9-12):

Students in this session will have a chance to be immersed in a horse form and nature study. Seated along the turnout outside with charcoal, pencil, chalk and sketch paper at hand, we will do an in depth drawing session of the Making Strides herd in their natural element. Taking time to truly note unique characteristics, body language, markings and personality! It’ll be an artistic and therapeutic experience for all!