April World Dining at Colada Shop/Cafe

April’s choice for world dining is an unusual café/gift shop combination located in nearby Potomac. Colada Café was created from a love of the Cuban coffee tradition with the goal of bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to the local area. It opened its first shop in 2016 and now has multiple cafes/stores in the DMV.





Featured on the menu are various types of empanadas, croquetas, sandwiches (e.g., guava BBQ pollo, tuna tostada), salads (e.g., Havana Caesar, Santiago Protein) and large plates (e.g., arroz com pollo, BBQ ribs). In addition, there is an extensive menu of side dishes (e.g., plantain chips, yucca fries), desserts (e.g., churros, tres leches) and hot and cold beverages.





There should be plenty of parking spaces near the cafe. And, given the café/shop set up, each diner can order lunch (and pay) at the counter before joining the tables set up for our NBV group. And after lunch, diners can browse the row of gifts at the front of the shop.



