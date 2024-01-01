Logo
Scouts BSA Troop 1485
2024 1485 Goosepond Summer Camp

1047 Goose Pond Road Lake Ariel, PA 18436-9743

This summer we will be returning to Goose Pond Scout Reservation for summer skills camp June 23-29. We will be sharing a bus with Troop 485 again this year for transportation to and from camp.

Fees for this years camp are as follows:

SCOUTS:
$475/scout if paid by May 5.  This includes early bird camp fee for the week,  and the cost of camp t-shirt.

After May 5th, the cost increases to $505/scout.

ADULTS:
$145 for the full week or prorated at $31/day (adults fees will be collected at a later date)


Remember to complete your medical form. Every scout going to camp will need to have an up-to-date medical form (Parts A, B, and C) - a new one needs to be filled out each year dated within 1 year of camp. Part C needs to be completed and signed by your medical provider. Don't forget to include a scanned image (front and back) of your health insurance card. Adults attending scout camp for any length of time will also need a form completed. You can download the form here:  https://www.scouting.org/health-and-safety/ahmr/

More information will be available closer to camp date.


PLEASE NOTE: With this new reservation system, Zeffy will ask for a donation to cover the costs of this site. Zeffy provides this service free to us, and this donations covers their costs. The donation amount defaults to 10%. You can change this amount in the drop down menu. You may choose "other" and enter any amount you choose.

