2024 1485 Goosepond Summer Camp

This summer we will be returning to Goose Pond Scout Reservation for summer skills camp June 23-29. We will be sharing a bus with Troop 485 again this year for transportation to and from camp.



Fees for this years camp are as follows:



SCOUTS:

$475/scout if paid by May 5. This includes early bird camp fee for the week, and the cost of camp t-shirt.

After May 5th, the cost increases to $505/scout.



ADULTS:

$145 for the full week or prorated at $31/day (adults fees will be collected at a later date)





Remember to complete your medical form. Every scout going to camp will need to have an up-to-date medical form (Parts A, B, and C) - a new one needs to be filled out each year dated within 1 year of camp. Part C needs to be completed and signed by your medical provider. Don't forget to include a scanned image (front and back) of your health insurance card. Adults attending scout camp for any length of time will also need a form completed. You can download the form here: https://www.scouting. org/health-and-safety/ahmr/



More information will be available closer to camp date.





PLEASE NOTE: With this new reservation system, Zeffy will ask for a donation to cover the costs of this site. Zeffy provides this service free to us, and this donations covers their costs. The donation amount defaults to 10%. You can change this amount in the drop down menu. You may choose "other" and enter any amount you choose.