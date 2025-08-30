Troy Robotics Foundation

226 Hammerheads Spirit Wear Store

2026 Sponsor T-shirt
$15

Fall Orders Only:

REQUIRED for FRC Competitions and Events. Team members will receive 2 team t-shirts, no purchase necessary. *Only order here to purchase additional shirts.*

All T-Shirts will have team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$18

Fall Orders Only:

Long Sleeve Version of this season's Sponsor Shirt. It can be worn in the place of the Sponsor T-Shirt. Printed with team logo on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.

Quarter Zip Men - REQUIRED for FRC Competitions
$48

Fall Orders Only:

REQUIRED for team members on final day of competitions. This will give us a professional look during the award ceremonies. Embroidered team logo to left chest. 226 numbers with wave will be embroidered on the top center of the back. Your last name will be printed on the back below the numbers.

Quarter Zip Women - REQUIRED for FRC Competitions
$48

Fall Orders Only:

REQUIRED for team members on final day of competitions. This version has a slimmer waist fit and finger holes. Otherwise, it is the same as the men's version. Embroidered team logo to left chest. 226 numbers with wave will be embroidered on the top center of the back. Your last name will be printed on the back below the numbers.

Jacket for Men
$80

Fall Orders Only:

Embroidered team logo to left chest along with your name. 226 will be embroidered on the upper back.

Jacket for Women
$80

Fall Orders Only:

Embroidered team logo to left chest along with your name. 226 will be embroidered on the upper back.

Sweatshirt (Crew Neck PC850)
$35

Fall Orders Only:

Printed with team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.

Zip-Up Hoodie
$40

Fall Orders Only:

Printed with team logo printed on front left and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.

Pullover Hoodie
$40

Fall Orders Only:

Printed with team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.

Flannel Plaid Pant
$30

Fall Orders Only:

Screen printed with team name and number on the front left hip.

Backpack
$55

Fall Orders Only:

Embroidered with team name, team number and your last name. This backpack has a dedicated laptop compartment, padded back, and air vent shoe or ball compartment to keep you organized for a full schedule. Side mesh pockets are great for your phone or water bottle, so you are always prepared.

  • 600D poly PVC/600D dobby poly PVC
  • Dedicated back laptop compartment
  • Padded back
  • Air vent shoe or ball compartment
  • Adjustable padded shoulder straps
  • Side mesh pockets
  • Matte coated zippers
  • Matte metal zipper pulls
  • Integrated carry handle
  • Laptop compartment dimensions: 17.5"h x 12"w x 1"d; fits most 17" laptops
  • Dimensions: 19"h x 12.5"w x 7.5"d
  • Capacity: 1,709 cu. in./28 L
  • Weight: 1.235 lbs./0.56 kg
Draw String Cinch Pack item
Draw String Cinch Pack
$25

Screen printed with team name and number.

This Cinch Pack is so versatile that it can handle all sorts of things, from clothes to electronics.

  • 100% polyester diamond texture with printed panel detail
  • Front pocket with double side entry
  • Main pocket with cinch closure
  • Interior pocket with hook and loop closure
  • Black drawcord closure allows this bag to double as a backpack
  • Bottom grommets
  • Dimensions: 17.5"h x 13.75"w
Hammerhead Key Chain (Fin Attachment) item
Hammerhead Key Chain (Fin Attachment)
$12

Hammerhead Shark Fidget Toy Keychain - Unique Articulated Mini - 3D Printed Marine Biology Gift

Hammerhead Key Chain (Head Attachment) item
Hammerhead Key Chain (Head Attachment)
$12

Hammerhead Shark Fidget Toy Keychain - Unique Articulated Mini - 3D Printed Marine Biology Gift

Safety Glasses Case for Backpack item
Safety Glasses Case for Backpack item
Safety Glasses Case for Backpack
$5

This Hard Shell case is black and has a clip to hook onto your back pack. The inside is soft with zipper closure.


Outside Dimensions:

L: 17cm/6.69 in

W: 7cm/2.76 in

H: 6cm/2.36 in


Inner Dimensions:

L: 16.5 cm/6.5 in

W: 6.5mc/2.56 in

Safety Glasses item
Safety Glasses
$5
Port Authority® Bucket Hat item
Port Authority® Bucket Hat item
Port Authority® Bucket Hat item
Port Authority® Bucket Hat
$18

Fall Orders Only:

Embroidered with team name and number.

This is a simple, classic look with an updated shape and fit.

  • Fabric: Garment washed* 100% cotton twill
  • Structure: Unstructured

*Due to a special dye and wash process, colors may vary.

Baseball Cap item
Baseball Cap item
Baseball Cap
$18

Embroidered with team logo on front

Beanie item
Beanie item
Beanie
$20

Embroidered with team logo on front

2025 Submerged T-shirt - Size S
$15

Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

2025 Submerged T-shirt - Size M
$15

Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

2025 Sponsor T-shirt - Size L
$15

Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

2025 Sponsor T-shirt - Size XL
$15

Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

2025 Sponsor T-shirt - Size 2XL
$18

Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Rainbow Rumble T-shirt - Size S
$20

Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Rainbow Rumble T-shirt - Size M
$20

Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Rainbow Rumble T-shirt - Size L
$20

Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Rainbow Rumble T-shirt - Size XL
$20

Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Rainbow Rumble T-shirt - Size 2XL
$22

Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!

Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.

Shipping Fees
$10

Priority Mail Shipping:

Please select correct quantity.

1 Shipping fee = 1 item.


You do not need to purchase this if you will pick up your order at General Team Meeting

