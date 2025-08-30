226 Hammerheads Spirit Wear Store

Offered by
About this shop
Fall Orders Only:
REQUIRED for FRC Competitions and Events. Team members will receive 2 team t-shirts, no purchase necessary. *Only order here to purchase additional shirts.*
All T-Shirts will have team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.
Fall Orders Only:
Long Sleeve Version of this season's Sponsor Shirt. It can be worn in the place of the Sponsor T-Shirt. Printed with team logo on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.
Fall Orders Only:
REQUIRED for team members on final day of competitions. This will give us a professional look during the award ceremonies. Embroidered team logo to left chest. 226 numbers with wave will be embroidered on the top center of the back. Your last name will be printed on the back below the numbers.
Fall Orders Only:
REQUIRED for team members on final day of competitions. This version has a slimmer waist fit and finger holes. Otherwise, it is the same as the men's version. Embroidered team logo to left chest. 226 numbers with wave will be embroidered on the top center of the back. Your last name will be printed on the back below the numbers.
Fall Orders Only:
Embroidered team logo to left chest along with your name. 226 will be embroidered on the upper back.
Fall Orders Only:
Embroidered team logo to left chest along with your name. 226 will be embroidered on the upper back.
Fall Orders Only:
Printed with team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.
Fall Orders Only:
Printed with team logo printed on front left and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.
Fall Orders Only:
Printed with team logo printed on center front and Team logo and Current Sponsors printed on back.
Fall Orders Only:
Screen printed with team name and number on the front left hip.
Fall Orders Only:
Embroidered with team name, team number and your last name. This backpack has a dedicated laptop compartment, padded back, and air vent shoe or ball compartment to keep you organized for a full schedule. Side mesh pockets are great for your phone or water bottle, so you are always prepared.
Screen printed with team name and number.
This Cinch Pack is so versatile that it can handle all sorts of things, from clothes to electronics.
Hammerhead Shark Fidget Toy Keychain - Unique Articulated Mini - 3D Printed Marine Biology Gift
Hammerhead Shark Fidget Toy Keychain - Unique Articulated Mini - 3D Printed Marine Biology Gift
This Hard Shell case is black and has a clip to hook onto your back pack. The inside is soft with zipper closure.
Outside Dimensions:
L: 17cm/6.69 in
W: 7cm/2.76 in
H: 6cm/2.36 in
Inner Dimensions:
L: 16.5 cm/6.5 in
W: 6.5mc/2.56 in
Fall Orders Only:
Embroidered with team name and number.
This is a simple, classic look with an updated shape and fit.
*Due to a special dye and wash process, colors may vary.
Embroidered with team logo on front
Embroidered with team logo on front
Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Pick up a shirt from the past season, Submerged. Limited supply! Get yours today.
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Get your Limited Edition 226 Rainbow Shark shirt! Get yours today! Limited quantities!
Please make sure you purchase the correct size listed in the Title.
Priority Mail Shipping:
Please select correct quantity.
1 Shipping fee = 1 item.
You do not need to purchase this if you will pick up your order at General Team Meeting
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!