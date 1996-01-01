Queer Headed Bowling

🌈✨🎳 Let's go Bowling! 🎳✨🌈





📍 Where: King Pin Bowling, 6622 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ

🗓️ When: April 21st, Sunday @ 2pm





Join us for a fabulous afternoon at King Pin Bowling! We've reserved 30 spots exclusively for our Queer Headed crew, ensuring a cozy and inclusive atmosphere. That means 6 bowling lanes are all ours! 🎉





Your spot includes:

🎳 2 thrilling games

👟 Shoe rental

🍕 Choice of pizza or nuggets

🍟 Fries

🥤 Refreshing drink





Not feeling the bowling vibes? No problem! King Pin also offers billiards and an arcade for some retro fun. Just remember, these extras aren't covered by the event cost.





Let's reclaim this classic cis-hetero activity and make it our own! Come hang out and bowl with us in the most Queer-tastic way possible! 🌟🎳 #QueerBowlingNight #InclusiveFun #LGBTQCommunity







