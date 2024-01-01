Portsmouth Christian Academy annual 8th grade Semi Formal

The 8th Grade Semi-Formal is an event organized by parents and is not sponsored by the school. Each year, parents take charge of planning the end-of-year celebration for 8th-grade students. Please be aware that this event is exclusively for 8th-grade PCA students.





This year's 8th Grade Semi-Formal will take place on Friday, June 14th, at the Three Chimneys Inn in Durham, NH, from 5 pm to 8 pm.





The theme for the dance, as voted by the students, is Black, Gold, and White. However, it's important to note that students are not obligated to dress in these colors; it simply sets the tone for the event's decorations.





During the event, students will enjoy an Italian-style dinner buffet along with drinks and dessert. Following dinner, there will be games, a DJ for dancing, and a designated photo booth area. Additionally, students will receive favors (details to be determined) as souvenirs.



