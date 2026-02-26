DVOC Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
● 20% discount
Valid until March 26, 2027
● 20% discount (2 tickets per production)
Valid until March 26, 2027
● 20% discount (2 tickets per production)
● Attend a dress rehearsal
● Program listing
Valid until March 26, 2027
● 25% discount (2 tickets per production)
● Reserved priority seating
● A personal Thank You from the artistic director
● All the benefits of the partner level
Valid until March 26, 2027
● Invitation to a special event
● All the benefits of the patron level
Valid until March 26, 2027
● 25% discount (4 tickets per production)
● Named recognition on the company website and in the lobby
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!