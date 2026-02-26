delaware valley lyric opera guild

Offered by

delaware valley lyric opera guild

About the memberships

DVOC Memberships

Individual Supporter
$50

Valid until March 26, 2027

● 20% discount

Dual Supporter
$90

Valid until March 26, 2027

● 20% discount (2 tickets per production)

Partner
$250

Valid until March 26, 2027

● 20% discount (2 tickets per production)

● Attend a dress rehearsal

● Program listing

Patron
$500

Valid until March 26, 2027

● 25% discount (2 tickets per production)

● Reserved priority seating

● A personal Thank You from the artistic director

● All the benefits of the partner level

Principal Patron
$1,500

Valid until March 26, 2027

● Invitation to a special event

● All the benefits of the patron level

Legacy Patron
$5,000

Valid until March 26, 2027

● 25% discount (4 tickets per production)

● Named recognition on the company website and in the lobby

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