The Lighthouse Community Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Thank you for supporting The Lighthouse Community Incorporated (TLC Inc.), a nonprofit dedicated to changing the world—one child at a time.
By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re doing more than entering to win—you’re directly contributing to programs that provide essential resources, community events, and ongoing support for families in need.
“The Legit Check” Business Startup Package (Valued at $649)
Sponsored by Step1Solutions
Logo & Branding Package
A professionally designed logo and cohesive brand identity to help you stand out and launch with confidence.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!