The Lighthouse Community Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

Thank you for supporting The Lighthouse Community Incorporated (TLC Inc.), a nonprofit dedicated to changing the world—one child at a time.

By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re doing more than entering to win—you’re directly contributing to programs that provide essential resources, community events, and ongoing support for families in need.

🎁 Grand Prize

“The Legit Check” Business Startup Package (Valued at $649)

Sponsored by Step1Solutions

🥈 Runner-Up Prize

Logo & Branding Package

A professionally designed logo and cohesive brand identity to help you stand out and launch with confidence.



