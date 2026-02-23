The Lighthouse Community Inc.

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The Lighthouse Community Inc.

About this raffle

The Lighthouse Community Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

Give Back. Win Big. Make an Impact.
$10

Thank you for supporting The Lighthouse Community Incorporated (TLC Inc.), a nonprofit dedicated to changing the world—one child at a time.

By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re doing more than entering to win—you’re directly contributing to programs that provide essential resources, community events, and ongoing support for families in need.

🎁 Grand Prize

“The Legit Check” Business Startup Package (Valued at $649)
Sponsored by Step1Solutions

🥈 Runner-Up Prize

Logo & Branding Package
A professionally designed logo and cohesive brand identity to help you stand out and launch with confidence.


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!