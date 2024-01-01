Waterloo Days 2024 Raffle

🎉 Get ready to roll the dice with Waterloo Days Foundation's Raffle Extravaganza 2024! 🎉





Hey there, fellow fun-seekers! Waterloo Days Foundation is thrilled to kick off our online raffles for Waterloo Days 2024! Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of excitement and epic prizes!





But hold onto your hats because we've got a showstopper in the mix! 🐄 Ellsworth Crossing is moo-ving hearts by offering up half a cow as our grand prize! 🐮 It's a beefy deal, folks! And with only 100 tickets available at $50 each, you better hustle like a cattle drive to snag yours before they're all gone!





Mark your calendars for the ultimate showdown on Monday, August 26th, when we'll be drawing winners at random! 📅 Keep your eyes glued to your screens because we'll be sliding into your inbox and buzzing your phones to announce if you're the lucky winner! Plus, we'll be shouting it from the rooftops on Waterloo Days' social media pages!





Ready to claim your loot? Swing by the Agnes Robinson Waterloo Public Library during regular business hours to scoop up your prize stash! And fear not, intrepid adventurers! All the nitty-gritty details on how to scoop up your treasures will be tucked neatly into your inbox.





We're over the moon with gratitude to all you fine folks for playing the 'Lootery and supporting the shindigs we throw in and around our amazing community! 🌟





A massive thank you to our generous donors! Without your stellar support, Waterloo Days wouldn't be the sensational celebration it is!





With love and confetti cannons,

The Waterloo Days Foundation Board 🎊