Puppy Yoga Benefitting Hindes Rescue

Join us for a heartwarming and fun-filled Puppy Yoga session, where adorable rescue puppies from Hinde's Animal Rescue will be your yoga companions! This unique yoga class combines the therapeutic benefits of yoga with the joy and playfulness of puppies, creating an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages and skill levels.





What to Expect:

Yoga and Puppies: Flow through gentle yoga poses while puppies roam freely, spreading joy and cuddles. Our certified yoga instructor will guide you through a relaxing and rejuvenating session suitable for all fitness levels.

Support a Great Cause: All proceeds from this event will benefit Hinde's Animal Rescue, helping to provide care and find loving homes for rescue animals.

Adoption Opportunities: After the class, spend time with the puppies and meet representatives from Hinde's Animal Rescue. Learn about the adoption process and potentially find your new furry family member.

Community Connection: Connect with fellow animal lovers and yoga enthusiasts in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Additional Information:

What to Bring: Yoga mat, water bottle, and an open heart ready to embrace puppy love.

Class Fee: $40 (All proceeds go to Hinde's Animal Rescue)

Don't miss this chance to practice yoga with the cutest furry friends while supporting a wonderful cause. Reserve your spot today and be part of a community that cares!