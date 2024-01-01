Navigate Success: Enhance Your Team and Support Your Community (1)

Secure 1 of the 5 Donated Workshops for Your Team Today!





Your donation will entitle you and up to 6 members of your team to an exclusive professional development workshop and team building cruise around Newport Harbor. This is an exciting opportunity to boost your team's performance while contributing to a remarkable cause. This incredible package is a uniquely Southern California professional development experience.





We'll begin the day at SAP's Hanahaus Newport Beach, a space exemplifying innovation and collective growth. Facilitated by the trailblazing innovators from ON ITS AXIS your team will be led on a 90-minute interactive workshop journey. Following the workshop we'll walk along the adjacent private dockside path to picturesque Lido Village where our group will board a private boat for a memorable 90-minute Newport Harbor Cruise, a time to let the morning’s insights settle, to envision the steps ahead, and have some laughs with colleagues.

Why Purchase?

Start Giving Local joins forces with ON ITS AXIS (www.onitsaxis.com) to bring you an unforgettable program designed for boosting your team's success and accelerating your business's achievements.

Accelerate Collaborative Success: Unlock innovation potential, solidify your team's unity, and enhance its effectiveness, setting a strong foundation for achieving business goals.

Unlock innovation potential, solidify your team's unity, and enhance its effectiveness, setting a strong foundation for achieving business goals. Strengthen Team Unity: Engage in practical activities aimed at deepening trust and fostering an environment of open dialogue, crucial for surpassing business expectations together.

Engage in practical activities aimed at deepening trust and fostering an environment of open dialogue, crucial for surpassing business expectations together. Drive Team Performance: During a 90-minute interactive workshop session, adopt the latest, proven methods for leadership that foster empathy, enable a visionary outlook, and reinforce resilience, all tailored to navigate your business toward significant milestones.

During a 90-minute interactive workshop session, adopt the latest, proven methods for leadership that foster empathy, enable a visionary outlook, and reinforce resilience, all tailored to navigate your business toward significant milestones. Relax and Network: Following the workshop, enjoy a refreshing 90-minute cruise around the picturesque Newport Harbor. Choose from a Duffy, motorboat, or pontoon, each option would be captained for your convenience and enjoyment.

Following the workshop, enjoy a refreshing 90-minute cruise around the picturesque Newport Harbor. Choose from a Duffy, motorboat, or pontoon, each option would be captained for your convenience and enjoyment. Support Mompreneurs: Your sponsorship will directly support a local initiative by Start Giving Local to empower #mompreneurs, fostering business growth and innovation in the community.

Event Details:

Location: Hanahaus Newport Beach

Hanahaus Newport Beach Structure: 90-minute workshop plus 90-minute harbor cruise

90-minute workshop plus 90-minute harbor cruise Capacity: Program designed for up to 7 participants, ensuring a personalized and impactful experience.

Program designed for up to 7 participants, ensuring a personalized and impactful experience. Contribution: A suggested donation of $2,500 to support and sponsor local #mompreneurs through Start Giving Local.

Custom Sponsorship Options

Are you interested in a tailored experience or have special sponsorship ideas? We are flexible and eager to collaborate with you to meet your business’s specific needs. Please reach out to us at [email protected] to discuss custom program or sponsorship opportunities.

Reserve Your Workshop

Only 5 workshops are available. Reserve your spot today and enjoy an enriching experience that benefits your team and supports an entrepreneurial cause. Together, let's sail towards success and make a meaningful difference in our community.

Elevate your team, benefit your community, and set sail on an extraordinary journey of growth and contribution with us at "Navigate to Success." We look forward to welcoming you aboard!



