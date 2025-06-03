Hosted by

22Mohawks's Path to Purpose Silent Auction

2 Tickets to the Boston Fleet item
2 Tickets to the Boston Fleet
$20

Starting bid

Score big with a night out at a Boston Fleet game—donated by the team themselves! Experience elite women’s hockey up close and personal while supporting suicide prevention for veterans and first responders.


Fair market value: $65

Autographed photo of Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck
$20

Starting bid

Red Sox fans - this one's for you! An official autographed photo of Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck!

Tanner Lee Houck
Born: 6/29/1996 in St. Louis, MO
Draft: 2017, Boston Red Sox, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 24
College: Missouri
Debut: 9/15/2020


Fair Market Value: $50

Signed Parker Wotherspoon Puck
$20

Starting bid

Own a piece of Bruins history with this hand-signed NHL game puck by Parker Wotherspoon, the sturdy defenceman who served as Boston’s dependable seventh‑man last season before signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2025


Fair Market Value: $50

Custom-Made Leash Hanger
$25

Starting bid

Keep your pup’s gear organized and stylish with this handcrafted leash hanger, custom made just for you. Designed with care and durability, it’s the perfect addition to your entryway, mudroom, or kitchen wall. No more tangled leashes or lost collars—just a personalized spot for your best friend’s essentials.

Whether you’re a multi-dog household or just spoiling your one-and-only, this hanger combines function with flair.

Starting Bid: $25

Fair Market Value: $75

Donated by: Mary Ruth - Ruck n' Rescue

Swag Bag from Wormtown Brewery
$25

Starting bid

Sip Local. Smile Often.
Take home a Swag Bag from Wormtown Brewery, packed with assorted merchandise and a gift card to their taproom! Known for their local flavor and community spirit, Wormtown’s brews and gear are the perfect way to treat yourself—or surprise the beer lover in your life.

Whether you're into IPAs, stouts, or just supporting local, this one's a feel-good win.

Fair Market Value: Approx. $75–$100
Donated by Wormtown Brewery

Authentic, hand-signed 8×10 photo of Pavel Zacha item
Authentic, hand-signed 8×10 photo of Pavel Zacha
$25

Starting bid

Take home a piece of Bruins glory with this authentic, hand-signed 8×10 photo of Pavel Zacha, the Boston Bruins’ versatile center/left wing, known for his sharp playmaking and clutch performances. Comes complete with Certificate of Authenticity.


Fair Market Value: $85

Admission passes to Battleship Cove item
Admission passes to Battleship Cove
$28

Starting bid

Climb Aboard History
Win admission passes to Battleship Cove—home to the world’s largest collection of historic naval ships in Fall River, MA! Step aboard the USS Massachusetts, navigate a Cold War submarine, and explore the decks of destroyers, PT boats, and more.

Perfect for families, veterans, history buffs, or anyone who appreciates American military heritage.

Fair Market Value: $96
Donated by Battleship Cove

Boston Crawling 2 Dry Run Package Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) Dry Run tickets to Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl. The history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable Boston experience.

The Independence Pub Crawl visits historic pubs along the Freedom Trail and covers tales of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary history. They will teach you the stories your 8th grade Social Studies teacher left out while you interact with visitors from around the globe.


Fair Market Value: $100

Donated by Boston Crawling

Operation Biscuit New England Patriotic Treat Basket item
Operation Biscuit New England Patriotic Treat Basket
$35

Starting bid

Patriotic Dog Treat Basket valued at $100

Thank you, Erin Murphy!

Family 4-Pack of Passes to Zoo New England item
Family 4-Pack of Passes to Zoo New England
$36

Starting bid

Go Wild for a Cause!
Enjoy a day of adventure with a Family 4-Pack of Passes to Zoo New England, good for admission to either Franklin Park Zoo or Stone Zoo. From lions and gorillas to snow leopards and flamingos, it’s the perfect outing for families, animal lovers, or anyone who needs a little wild in their weekend.

Fair Market Value: $120
Donated by Zoo New England

4 Passes to Charles River Boat Company Cruise
$40

Starting bid

4 passes to our Sightseeing Cruise that departs from our docks located at the CambridgeSide Mall. It is a 70 minute cruise that cruises up the Charles River to about Harvard and back allowing for guests to see some great views. 


Fair Market Value: $120

Donated by Charles River Boat Company

Signed Jeremy Swayman Hockey Puck
$50

Starting bid

This is not just a puck—it’s a trophy. Featuring a hand-signed official NHL game puck by Boston Bruins’ standout goaltender Jeremy Swayman, complete with Certificate of Authenticity. Jeremy Swayman is the Bruins’ elite goaltender, celebrated for his lightning-fast reflexes, calm under pressure, and clear rise as Boston’s netminder of choice


Fair Market Value: $150

Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation

4 tickets aboard the Historic Harbor Cruise
$45

Starting bid

Set Sail on History
Bid on 4 tickets aboard the Historic Harbor Cruise with Hornblower’s City Experiences and discover Boston like never before! Cruise past iconic landmarks, learn about the city’s revolutionary roots, and soak in stunning skyline views from the water.

Perfect for families, history buffs, or out-of-town guests, this narrated adventure blends education with relaxation—and gives you a front-row seat to Boston’s storied harbor.

Donated by Hornblower Group – City Experiences


Fair Market Value: $150

U.S. Flag Flown Over USS Constitution, "Old Ironsides"
$50

Starting bid

Own a Piece of American History
Bid on a U.S. flag flown over the USS Constitution—“Old Ironsides”—on July 4th, 2025. This isn’t just a flag; it’s a living symbol of freedom, resilience, and the sacrifices made in service to our country.

Flown on the nation’s birthday aboard the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, this is a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and tribute to those who serve.

Fair Market Value: $150


Thank you to Brian Miskell for the donation!

Signed Davis Andrews Photo
$45

Starting bid

Own a piece of Patriots history with this signed photo of David Andrews, team captain and Super Bowl champion. Known for his leadership on and off the field, Andrews has been the anchor of New England’s offensive line for nearly a decade. This autographed photo is the perfect collector’s item for any die-hard Pats fan — a reminder of grit, teamwork, and championship spirit.


Thank you to the New England Patriots Foundation for the donation.


Fair Market Value: $100

Hand-Fabricated 22Mohawks Logo Display item
Hand-Fabricated 22Mohawks Logo Display
$50

Starting bid

Add a one-of-a-kind centerpiece to your collection! This giant replica of the new 22Mohawks logo was hand-crafted by Abby, a Blue Hills Regional student honing her skills in metal fabrication. Built with precision, care, and a whole lot of heart, this piece represents the spirit of the next generation carrying our mission forward.


Fair Market Value: Priceless

Starting Bid: $50


A big thank you to Abby and her teachers at Blue Hills for making this incredible contribution to tonight’s event!


Four (4) 2-hour gameplay passes to Level99 item
Four (4) 2-hour gameplay passes to Level99
$45

Starting bid

Ready. Set. Conquer.
Grab your crew and take on the challenge with four (4) 2-hour gameplay passes to Level99—the ultimate interactive gaming experience in Natick, MA. Solve puzzles, scale physical challenges, and test your skills in over 40 immersive rooms that mix adventure with adrenaline.

It’s the perfect mix of escape room intensity, obstacle course fun, and video game energy—all in one massive space.

Fair Market Value: $148
Donated by Level99

Brad Marchand Signed Photo
$60

Starting bid

Add some “Little Ball of Hate” energy to your collection with this autographed photo of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. Known for his elite scoring touch, gritty play, and clutch performances, Marchand is a true fan favorite and a staple of Boston hockey greatness. A must-have for any die-hard Bruins fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.


Fair Market Value: $200

Donated by the Boston Bruins Foundation

Charlie McAvoy Signed Photo
$52

Starting bid

Own a piece of Boston Bruins history with this autographed photo of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. A fan favorite and cornerstone of the Bruins’ blue line, McAvoy’s skill, grit, and leadership make him one of the most exciting players to watch in the NHL. Perfect for the ultimate Bruins supporter or sports memorabilia collector.


Estimated Value: $175

Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation

MVP Party at Launch Norwood item
MVP Party at Launch Norwood
$100

Starting bid

Launch Into Celebration!
Score an unforgettable event with a gift certificate for an MVP Party at Launch Norwood, valued at $349! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or just a high-energy day of fun, this party package includes access to trampolines, games, and VIP treatment that will have kids (and adults) bouncing with excitement.

Whether you're planning ahead or gifting an experience, this is a slam dunk.

Fair Market Value: $349
Donated by Launch Norwood

Foxwoods One Night Deluxe Stay item
Foxwoods One Night Deluxe Stay
$100

Starting bid

One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Tower or Fox Tower


Fair Market Value: $300

Donated by Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Signed and Numbered Franklin Mint Callaway Chevy Corvette
$135

Starting bid

Signed and Numbered Franklin Mint Callaway Chevy Corvette C-12 1:24 Diecast Model Car



This rare collector’s piece comes from the estate of U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Chrissanthis, who proudly served in Korea. Sergeant Chrissanthis and his son, Danny, shared a love for racing and fast cars. Danny is now the President of Adaptive Driving Experience.


Sergeant Chrissanthis spent his life wrestling with the invisible wounds of war and ultimately lost his battle to suicide. In his honor, Danny and Adaptive Driving Experience have generously donated this signed and numbered Franklin Mint Callaway Corvette C-12 in a display case. This collector’s item has been valued at nearly $400, but the real value lies in the tribute it represents. Every bid not only celebrates a shared passion for racing but also honors Sergeant Chrissanthis and all who have served.


Fair Market Value: $400

Donated by: Adaptive Driving Experience, a New Hampshire–based nonprofit that brings the thrill of racing to disabled veterans and first responders.

VIP Tour The Sports Museum item
VIP Tour The Sports Museum
$135

Starting bid

VIP Tour Certificate for up to 10 people to The Sports Museum. The Sports Museum is a non-profit educational institution that has served Boston and New England for the past 45 years. Housed on Levels 5 and 6 of the TD Garden, they have more than a half-mile of exhibits celebrating sports in Boston (and beyond). 


Fair Market Value: $450.00

Donated by The Sports Museum

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$150

Starting bid

Sip, Swirl, and Savor with Friends
Enjoy a Private Wine Class for 20 hosted by Total Wine & More! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a casual wine enthusiast, this two-hour guided tasting is the perfect way to explore varietals, regions, and food pairings in a fun, relaxed setting.

Held at a local Total Wine store, you and your guests will receive expert instruction, hand-picked wines, and an unforgettable evening of flavor and friendship.

Perfect for birthdays, client events, or just a great night out.


Fair Market Value $600

Donated by Total Wine & More

Katie Carmickle Photography - Session & Images item
Katie Carmickle Photography - Session & Images
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour photo session and $500 image credit with Plymouth area pet and family photographer Katie Carmickle. Known for her natural, heartfelt style, Katie creates timeless portraits that celebrate the people and pets you love.


Fair Market Value: $690

Donated by Katie Carmickle

Team‑Signed New England Revolution Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Team‑Signed New England Revolution Jersey

Own a truly standout collectible: an authentic New England Revolution jersey signed by the entire first-team roster, featuring autograph placements from all key players. An ideal piece for soccer fans, collectors, and MLS history lovers.


Fair Market Value: $600

Donated by The New England Revolution

Two-Night Stay at InnSeason Resorts - Lincoln, NH item
Two-Night Stay at InnSeason Resorts - Lincoln, NH
$150

Starting bid

Two-Night Stay at InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook – Lincoln, NH
Escape to the heart of the White Mountains with a two-night weekend stay at the beautiful InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook in Lincoln, NH. Nestled at the base of Loon Mountain and surrounded by spectacular mountain views, this resort offers spacious accommodations, indoor and outdoor pools, hiking trails, and easy access to year-round activities — from skiing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking, kayaking, and exploring charming New England towns in the warmer months. Perfect for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous weekend.


Estimated Value: $500

Donated by Erin Colligan & Kevin Girard

Portrait session with Nicole Gesmondi item
Portrait session with Nicole Gesmondi
$200

Starting bid

Capture the Moment, Forever
Bid on a professional portrait session with award-winning photographer Nicole Gesmondi, valued at $800. Whether it’s a family session, engagement photos, senior portraits, or personal branding shots, Nicole brings a warm, creative approach that captures authentic moments with timeless style.

This is more than a photo session—it’s a lasting gift to yourself or someone you love.

Fair Market Value: $800
Donated by Nicole Gesmondi Photographer, LLC

18 holes for you and two friends at the Haven Country Club
$200

Starting bid

Exclusive Golf Experience at The Haven Country Club
Enjoy a round of 18 holes for you and two friends at the prestigious Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA—hosted by 22Mohawks Board Member Will Estrada. As a private course, access is limited and this is a rare opportunity to experience one of New England’s finest clubs.

Your experience includes:

  • Golf for three players (hosted by Will Estrada)
  • Access to the practice range
  • Golf carts included
  • Lunch for all players at the clubhouse

Fair Market Value: $600 per outing
Donated by Will & Jackie Estrada

College Success Package: SAT/ACT Prep + College Admissions
$200

Starting bid

College Success Package: SAT/ACT Prep + College Admissions Consulting
Set your student up for success with this premium package from Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D., founder of Kohen Educational Services. This bundle includes a 60-minute personalized SAT or ACT prep session to sharpen test-taking skills and boost scores, plus a 60-minute one-on-one college admissions consulting session to develop a winning application strategy. With Dr. Kohen’s expert guidance, students gain the tools and confidence to stand out in today’s competitive admissions landscape.

Fair Market Value: $600

Autographed Charlie McAvoy Bruins Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Autographed Charlie McAvoy Bruins Jersey

Bruins fans, this one’s for you. We’re auctioning off an autographed Charlie McAvoy jersey—a rare chance to own a piece of Black & Gold greatness signed by one of the NHL’s top defensemen.


Fair Market Value: $650

Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation

6-day Namibia Hunting Safari for 3 hunters item
6-day Namibia Hunting Safari for 3 hunters
$1,000

Starting bid

The Adventure of a Lifetime Awaits
Bid on a 6-day Namibia Hunting Safari for 3 hunters, courtesy of Wildest International Safaris. This world-class African hunting experience includes expert guides, accommodations, meals, and unforgettable days in the wild landscapes of Namibia.

Whether you're a seasoned sportsman or seeking your first international expedition, this package delivers exceptional game, top-tier hospitality, and the raw beauty of southern Africa.

Fair Market Value: $7,960
Donated by Wildest International Safaris

7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Mexico item
7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Mexico
$645

Starting bid

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting. 7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico. The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom provides accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old).


Fair Market Value: $4000


Bid or Buy it now for: $1500!


