22Mohawks's Path to Purpose Silent Auction

Score big with a night out at a Boston Fleet game—donated by the team themselves! Experience elite women’s hockey up close and personal while supporting suicide prevention for veterans and first responders.
Fair market value: $65
Red Sox fans - this one's for you! An official autographed photo of Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck!
Tanner Lee Houck
Born: 6/29/1996 in St. Louis, MO
Draft: 2017, Boston Red Sox, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 24
College: Missouri
Debut: 9/15/2020
Fair Market Value: $50
Own a piece of Bruins history with this hand-signed NHL game puck by Parker Wotherspoon, the sturdy defenceman who served as Boston’s dependable seventh‑man last season before signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2025
Fair Market Value: $50
Keep your pup’s gear organized and stylish with this handcrafted leash hanger, custom made just for you. Designed with care and durability, it’s the perfect addition to your entryway, mudroom, or kitchen wall. No more tangled leashes or lost collars—just a personalized spot for your best friend’s essentials.
Whether you’re a multi-dog household or just spoiling your one-and-only, this hanger combines function with flair.
Starting Bid: $25
Fair Market Value: $75
Donated by: Mary Ruth - Ruck n' Rescue
Sip Local. Smile Often.
Take home a Swag Bag from Wormtown Brewery, packed with assorted merchandise and a gift card to their taproom! Known for their local flavor and community spirit, Wormtown’s brews and gear are the perfect way to treat yourself—or surprise the beer lover in your life.
Whether you're into IPAs, stouts, or just supporting local, this one's a feel-good win.
Fair Market Value: Approx. $75–$100
Donated by Wormtown Brewery
Take home a piece of Bruins glory with this authentic, hand-signed 8×10 photo of Pavel Zacha, the Boston Bruins’ versatile center/left wing, known for his sharp playmaking and clutch performances. Comes complete with Certificate of Authenticity.
Fair Market Value: $85
Climb Aboard History
Win admission passes to Battleship Cove—home to the world’s largest collection of historic naval ships in Fall River, MA! Step aboard the USS Massachusetts, navigate a Cold War submarine, and explore the decks of destroyers, PT boats, and more.
Perfect for families, veterans, history buffs, or anyone who appreciates American military heritage.
Fair Market Value: $96
Donated by Battleship Cove
Two (2) Dry Run tickets to Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl. The history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable Boston experience.
The Independence Pub Crawl visits historic pubs along the Freedom Trail and covers tales of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary history. They will teach you the stories your 8th grade Social Studies teacher left out while you interact with visitors from around the globe.
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated by Boston Crawling
Patriotic Dog Treat Basket valued at $100
Thank you, Erin Murphy!
Go Wild for a Cause!
Enjoy a day of adventure with a Family 4-Pack of Passes to Zoo New England, good for admission to either Franklin Park Zoo or Stone Zoo. From lions and gorillas to snow leopards and flamingos, it’s the perfect outing for families, animal lovers, or anyone who needs a little wild in their weekend.
Fair Market Value: $120
Donated by Zoo New England
4 passes to our Sightseeing Cruise that departs from our docks located at the CambridgeSide Mall. It is a 70 minute cruise that cruises up the Charles River to about Harvard and back allowing for guests to see some great views.
Fair Market Value: $120
Donated by Charles River Boat Company
This is not just a puck—it’s a trophy. Featuring a hand-signed official NHL game puck by Boston Bruins’ standout goaltender Jeremy Swayman, complete with Certificate of Authenticity. Jeremy Swayman is the Bruins’ elite goaltender, celebrated for his lightning-fast reflexes, calm under pressure, and clear rise as Boston’s netminder of choice
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation
Set Sail on History
Bid on 4 tickets aboard the Historic Harbor Cruise with Hornblower’s City Experiences and discover Boston like never before! Cruise past iconic landmarks, learn about the city’s revolutionary roots, and soak in stunning skyline views from the water.
Perfect for families, history buffs, or out-of-town guests, this narrated adventure blends education with relaxation—and gives you a front-row seat to Boston’s storied harbor.
Donated by Hornblower Group – City Experiences
Fair Market Value: $150
Own a Piece of American History
Bid on a U.S. flag flown over the USS Constitution—“Old Ironsides”—on July 4th, 2025. This isn’t just a flag; it’s a living symbol of freedom, resilience, and the sacrifices made in service to our country.
Flown on the nation’s birthday aboard the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, this is a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and tribute to those who serve.
Fair Market Value: $150
Thank you to Brian Miskell for the donation!
Own a piece of Patriots history with this signed photo of David Andrews, team captain and Super Bowl champion. Known for his leadership on and off the field, Andrews has been the anchor of New England’s offensive line for nearly a decade. This autographed photo is the perfect collector’s item for any die-hard Pats fan — a reminder of grit, teamwork, and championship spirit.
Thank you to the New England Patriots Foundation for the donation.
Fair Market Value: $100
Add a one-of-a-kind centerpiece to your collection! This giant replica of the new 22Mohawks logo was hand-crafted by Abby, a Blue Hills Regional student honing her skills in metal fabrication. Built with precision, care, and a whole lot of heart, this piece represents the spirit of the next generation carrying our mission forward.
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Starting Bid: $50
A big thank you to Abby and her teachers at Blue Hills for making this incredible contribution to tonight’s event!
Ready. Set. Conquer.
Grab your crew and take on the challenge with four (4) 2-hour gameplay passes to Level99—the ultimate interactive gaming experience in Natick, MA. Solve puzzles, scale physical challenges, and test your skills in over 40 immersive rooms that mix adventure with adrenaline.
It’s the perfect mix of escape room intensity, obstacle course fun, and video game energy—all in one massive space.
Fair Market Value: $148
Donated by Level99
Add some “Little Ball of Hate” energy to your collection with this autographed photo of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. Known for his elite scoring touch, gritty play, and clutch performances, Marchand is a true fan favorite and a staple of Boston hockey greatness. A must-have for any die-hard Bruins fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated by the Boston Bruins Foundation
Own a piece of Boston Bruins history with this autographed photo of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. A fan favorite and cornerstone of the Bruins’ blue line, McAvoy’s skill, grit, and leadership make him one of the most exciting players to watch in the NHL. Perfect for the ultimate Bruins supporter or sports memorabilia collector.
Estimated Value: $175
Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation
Launch Into Celebration!
Score an unforgettable event with a gift certificate for an MVP Party at Launch Norwood, valued at $349! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or just a high-energy day of fun, this party package includes access to trampolines, games, and VIP treatment that will have kids (and adults) bouncing with excitement.
Whether you're planning ahead or gifting an experience, this is a slam dunk.
Fair Market Value: $349
Donated by Launch Norwood
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Tower or Fox Tower
Fair Market Value: $300
Donated by Foxwoods Resort & Casino
Signed and Numbered Franklin Mint Callaway Chevy Corvette C-12 1:24 Diecast Model Car
This rare collector’s piece comes from the estate of U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Chrissanthis, who proudly served in Korea. Sergeant Chrissanthis and his son, Danny, shared a love for racing and fast cars. Danny is now the President of Adaptive Driving Experience.
Sergeant Chrissanthis spent his life wrestling with the invisible wounds of war and ultimately lost his battle to suicide. In his honor, Danny and Adaptive Driving Experience have generously donated this signed and numbered Franklin Mint Callaway Corvette C-12 in a display case. This collector’s item has been valued at nearly $400, but the real value lies in the tribute it represents. Every bid not only celebrates a shared passion for racing but also honors Sergeant Chrissanthis and all who have served.
Fair Market Value: $400
Donated by: Adaptive Driving Experience, a New Hampshire–based nonprofit that brings the thrill of racing to disabled veterans and first responders.
VIP Tour Certificate for up to 10 people to The Sports Museum. The Sports Museum is a non-profit educational institution that has served Boston and New England for the past 45 years. Housed on Levels 5 and 6 of the TD Garden, they have more than a half-mile of exhibits celebrating sports in Boston (and beyond).
Fair Market Value: $450.00
Donated by The Sports Museum
Sip, Swirl, and Savor with Friends
Enjoy a Private Wine Class for 20 hosted by Total Wine & More! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a casual wine enthusiast, this two-hour guided tasting is the perfect way to explore varietals, regions, and food pairings in a fun, relaxed setting.
Held at a local Total Wine store, you and your guests will receive expert instruction, hand-picked wines, and an unforgettable evening of flavor and friendship.
Perfect for birthdays, client events, or just a great night out.
Fair Market Value $600
Donated by Total Wine & More
Enjoy a one-hour photo session and $500 image credit with Plymouth area pet and family photographer Katie Carmickle. Known for her natural, heartfelt style, Katie creates timeless portraits that celebrate the people and pets you love.
Fair Market Value: $690
Donated by Katie Carmickle
Own a truly standout collectible: an authentic New England Revolution jersey signed by the entire first-team roster, featuring autograph placements from all key players. An ideal piece for soccer fans, collectors, and MLS history lovers.
Fair Market Value: $600
Donated by The New England Revolution
Two-Night Stay at InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook – Lincoln, NH
Escape to the heart of the White Mountains with a two-night weekend stay at the beautiful InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook in Lincoln, NH. Nestled at the base of Loon Mountain and surrounded by spectacular mountain views, this resort offers spacious accommodations, indoor and outdoor pools, hiking trails, and easy access to year-round activities — from skiing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking, kayaking, and exploring charming New England towns in the warmer months. Perfect for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous weekend.
Estimated Value: $500
Donated by Erin Colligan & Kevin Girard
Capture the Moment, Forever
Bid on a professional portrait session with award-winning photographer Nicole Gesmondi, valued at $800. Whether it’s a family session, engagement photos, senior portraits, or personal branding shots, Nicole brings a warm, creative approach that captures authentic moments with timeless style.
This is more than a photo session—it’s a lasting gift to yourself or someone you love.
Fair Market Value: $800
Donated by Nicole Gesmondi Photographer, LLC
Exclusive Golf Experience at The Haven Country Club
Enjoy a round of 18 holes for you and two friends at the prestigious Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA—hosted by 22Mohawks Board Member Will Estrada. As a private course, access is limited and this is a rare opportunity to experience one of New England’s finest clubs.
Your experience includes:
Fair Market Value: $600 per outing
Donated by Will & Jackie Estrada
College Success Package: SAT/ACT Prep + College Admissions Consulting
Set your student up for success with this premium package from Robert D. Kohen, Ph.D., founder of Kohen Educational Services. This bundle includes a 60-minute personalized SAT or ACT prep session to sharpen test-taking skills and boost scores, plus a 60-minute one-on-one college admissions consulting session to develop a winning application strategy. With Dr. Kohen’s expert guidance, students gain the tools and confidence to stand out in today’s competitive admissions landscape.
Fair Market Value: $600
Autographed Charlie McAvoy Bruins Jersey
Bruins fans, this one’s for you. We’re auctioning off an autographed Charlie McAvoy jersey—a rare chance to own a piece of Black & Gold greatness signed by one of the NHL’s top defensemen.
Fair Market Value: $650
Donated by The Boston Bruins Foundation
The Adventure of a Lifetime Awaits
Bid on a 6-day Namibia Hunting Safari for 3 hunters, courtesy of Wildest International Safaris. This world-class African hunting experience includes expert guides, accommodations, meals, and unforgettable days in the wild landscapes of Namibia.
Whether you're a seasoned sportsman or seeking your first international expedition, this package delivers exceptional game, top-tier hospitality, and the raw beauty of southern Africa.
Fair Market Value: $7,960
Donated by Wildest International Safaris
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting. 7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico. The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom provides accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old).
Fair Market Value: $4000
Bid or Buy it now for: $1500!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!