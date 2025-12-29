Florida C E R T Association Inc

Florida C E R T Association Inc

23rd Annual 2026 Florida CERT Association Conference Sponsor Opportunities

1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA

AWARDS BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$7,500

• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Opportunity to Speak at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Opportunity to Assist with Awards Presentations

LUNCH SPONSOR
$8,000

• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Lunch
• Opportunity to Speak at Lunch
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall

COFFEE SPONSOR
$3,000

• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Half (1/2) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Three (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Prominent Signage During Morning Coffee Service either Wednesday or Thursday

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000

• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall

GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500

• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Half (1/2) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Three (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall

SILVER SPONSOR - $1,500
$1,500

• Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000

• Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise

