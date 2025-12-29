23rd Annual 2026 Florida CERT Association Conference Sponsor Opportunities

• Prime Exhibitor Space

• One (1) Six Foot Table

• Two (2) Chairs

• Wireless Internet Access

• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet

• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags

• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants

• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations

• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise

• Social Media Recognition

• Website Recognition

• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)

• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails

• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast

• Opportunity to Speak at Awards Breakfast

• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall

• Opportunity to Assist with Awards Presentations