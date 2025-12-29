23rd Annual 2026 Florida CERT Association Conference Sponsor Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Opportunity to Speak at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Opportunity to Assist with Awards Presentations
• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Lunch
• Opportunity to Speak at Lunch
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Half (1/2) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Three (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Prominent Signage During Morning Coffee Service either Wednesday or Thursday
• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Prime Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Half (1/2) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Three (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1)
• Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails
• VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast
• Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
• Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
• Social Media Recognition
• Website Recognition
• Exhibitor Space
• One (1) Six Foot Table
• Two (2) Chairs
• Wireless Internet Access
• One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet
• Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags
• Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants
• Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations
• Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!