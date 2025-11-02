Zonta Club Of Dallas I Charitable Trust

Zonta Club Of Dallas I Charitable Trust

22nd Annual Amelia Earhart Luncheon

6430 Gaston Ave

Dallas, TX 75214, USA

Student/Teacher Sponsor
$60

This ticket sponsors a student or teacher/chaperone to enjoy the luncheon and the panel discussion event

Young Professionals
$60

Attendees aged 18-35 will enjoy the luncheon and the panel discussion event

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the luncheon and panel discussion event

Individual Sponsorship
$160

Name listed in program

Provides one seat for a student

Provides one guest ticket

Friend of Zonta
$500

Name listed in the program

Provide seating for 8 students

Provides one guest ticket

Silver Sponsor
$750

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Provides seating for 8 students

Provides seating for one chaperone

Provides one guest ticket

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on premier signage

Provides seating for 8 students

Provides seating for one chaperone

Provides two guest tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on wall projection

 and on premier signage

One table at the Event

(10 tickets)

Which can be donated

for the students and

their chaperones or

can be used by you

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on wall projection

and on premier signage

Two tables at the Event

(20 tickets)

Which can be donated

for the students and

their chaperones or

can be used by you

