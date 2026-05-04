22nd Annual Huntington Quarterback Club Golf Outing

About this event
Team registration includes Green Fees, cart, lunch, free hot dogs all day, door prizes and 2 free drinks as well as a goody bag just for playing. Teams are limited to 25, so don't delay in signing up your team!
Get a large sign displayed by the clubhouse to promote your business and show your support to Huntington County Football Programs as well as the Huntington QB Club
Get a small sign at a tee station with your logo on it.
Take an extra shot when you need it, we all need a little help occasionally.
1 Per team, put a little friendly wager on your game. Winner takes all.
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