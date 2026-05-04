Huntington Quarterback Club Inc

Hosted by

Huntington Quarterback Club Inc

About this event

22nd Annual Huntington Quarterback Club Golf Outing

9803 W 600 S

Andrews, IN 46702, USA

Team registration
$260

Team registration includes Green Fees, cart, lunch, free hot dogs all day, door prizes and 2 free drinks as well as a goody bag just for playing. Teams are limited to 25, so don't delay in signing up your team!

Scoreboard Sponsorship
$250

Get a large sign displayed by the clubhouse to promote your business and show your support to Huntington County Football Programs as well as the Huntington QB Club

Hole Sponsorship
$75

Get a small sign at a tee station with your logo on it.

Mulligans
$5

Take an extra shot when you need it, we all need a little help occasionally.

Skins
$20

1 Per team, put a little friendly wager on your game. Winner takes all.

Add a donation for Huntington Quarterback Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!