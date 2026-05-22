22nd Annual Rotary Bowl

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About this event
1) Recognition in all mailings for the event
2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl
during and after the event
3) 3 teams (5 bowlers each team with 15 meal tickets)
4) PA announcements during the event
5) Lane signage on all courses
Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]
1) Recognition in all mailings for the event
2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl
during and after the event
3) 2 teams (5 bowlers each team with 10 meal tickets)
4) PA announcements during the event
5) Lane signage on all courses
Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]
1) Recognition in all mailings for the event
2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl
during and after the event
3) 1 team (5 bowlers with 5 meal tickets)
4) PA announcements during the event
5) Lane signage on all courses
Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]
* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
1 full week of advertising on all 40 lanes at Incredibowl!
* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
Want to join us for a fun evening and enjoy the buffet? This is the ticket for you! *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship
$
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