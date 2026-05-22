Winter Haven Rotary Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Winter Haven Rotary Foundation Inc

About this event

22nd Annual Rotary Bowl

2010 Dundee Rd

Winter Haven, FL 33884, USA

Gold Sponsor
$1,600

1) Recognition in all mailings for the event

2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl

during and after the event

3) 3 teams (5 bowlers each team with 15 meal tickets)

4) PA announcements during the event

5) Lane signage on all courses

Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$1,100

1) Recognition in all mailings for the event

2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl

during and after the event

3) 2 teams (5 bowlers each team with 10 meal tickets)

4) PA announcements during the event

5) Lane signage on all courses

Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor
$600

1) Recognition in all mailings for the event

2) Preferred signage at Incredibowl

during and after the event

3) 1 team (5 bowlers with 5 meal tickets)

4) PA announcements during the event

5) Lane signage on all courses

Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected]

Food Sponsor
$500

* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Mulligan Sponsor
$350

* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Registration Sponsor
$300

* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Soft Drink Sponsor
$250

* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Lane Sponsor
$150

1 full week of advertising on all 40 lanes at Incredibowl!

* All non bowling sponsorships receive 2 meal tickets - Email logo (pdf or jpeg) to [email protected] *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Meal Ticket
$20

Want to join us for a fun evening and enjoy the buffet? This is the ticket for you! *Does not include bowling. To bowl consider a bronze, silver or gold sponsorship

Add a donation for Winter Haven Rotary Foundation Inc

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