22nd Cycling for Sight with the Blind Stokers Club

About this event
Minimum $600 fundraising by August 1st.
Tour of Vision is the premium Cycling for Sight experience!
Minimum $200 fundraising by August 1st.
This may be before or during the CFS weekend. We provide Saturday dinner and Sunday lunch to volunteers who work the entire event and Sunday lunch to the Sunday “set up / tear down” volunteers.
Join us for a meal on Saturday evening as we come together and celebrate our community. All meals are included for the Tour of Vision participants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!