San Diego Center For The Blind

Hosted by

San Diego Center For The Blind

About this event

22nd Cycling for Sight with the Blind Stokers Club

6130 Linda Vista Rd

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

Tour of Vision Weekend, 8-9 August 2026
Free
Available until Jul 24

Minimum $600 fundraising by August 1st.

Tour of Vision is the premium Cycling for Sight experience!

Captains Ride Saturday, 8 August 2026
$75

Minimum $200 fundraising by August 1st.

Volunteer Support role
Free

This may be before or during the CFS weekend. We provide Saturday dinner and Sunday lunch to volunteers who work the entire event and Sunday lunch to the Sunday “set up / tear down” volunteers.

Saturday evening dinner
$35

Join us for a meal on Saturday evening as we come together and celebrate our community. All meals are included for the Tour of Vision participants.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!