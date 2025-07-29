22nd Wildwood Registration Renewal 2025-2026

No expiration
Choose this option to pay up front for a year of scouting for one youth scout. This represents the actual cost of running our scouting program for the year. If you prefer to pay in monthly installments, you may select that option instead.
Renews monthly
Choose this option to have your standard payment broken up into monthly installments.
No expiration
If our standard fees are a hardship for your family, select this option to pay for a full year of scouting for one youth scout. If you prefer to pay in monthly installments, you may select that option instead. If you need additional financial assistance, please email [email protected].
Renews monthly
Choose this option to have your subsidized payment broken up into monthly installments.
No expiration
Choose this option to help us offer scouting for everybody by subsidizing reduced cost scouting. If you prefer to pay in monthly installments, you may select that option instead.
Renews monthly
Choose this option to have your sustaining payment broken up into monthly installments.
No expiration
Choose this option to register as a rover and cover the cost of your National registration and background check.
No expiration
Choose this option to register as a rover and have the group cover the cost of your National registration, and background check.
No expiration
Choose this option to register as a background checked volunteer and cover the cost of your background check.
No expiration
Choose this option to register as a background checked volunteer and have the group cover the cost of your background check.
No expiration
There is no cost for Chipmunks (younger siblings of our scouts) to participate in our scouting games.
$
