BOD FY2024 Fiduciary Pledge

The current Board of Director's fiduciary pledge for Safe Place is set at $375.00 to be paid quarterly by raising funds for the amount to be deposited or making a payment outright. The funds collected from the fiduciary pledges are to be solely allocated to the standard operations of Safe Place in order to continue carrying out our mission.





The following are the FY2024 fiduciary pledge due dates to be submitted by close of business.









Friday, March 15th

Friday, June 14th

Friday, September 13th

Friday, December 13th











