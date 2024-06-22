Mini-Flare Pants Workshop

Struggling to create the perfect pair of pants? Our one-day workshop will transform you into a pants master!

Through hands-on instruction, you'll unlock the secrets to making flattering, custom-fit pants that hug your curves in all the right places. Our seasoned sewing pro will guide you step-by-step, ensuring a pattern tailored precisely to your measurements.

Once your pattern achieves flawless fit, you'll cut and construct your very own trendy mini-flare pants right in the classroom! Prefer a sleek straight-leg look? No problem - we'll show you how to modify the pattern for any desired silhouette. Whether you're a sewing newbie or seasoned stitcher, you'll exit with new skills and a fashionable pair of mini-flare pants to strut your stuff. Flare up your wardrobe and embrace your inner sewing genius!





Important: You will need to order your pattern separately if you don’t already own it (more information provided in the pre-workshop instructions). Please register at least 2 weeks before class to allow time to order your pattern and construct your trial garment.