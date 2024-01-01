Registration Sensory Pals

Park Pals Sensory Friendly sessions are being presented and sponsored by Bee's Knee's Speech Therapy!





Park Pals is a 501c3 nonprofit organization started by a local mom who needed connection, community and play for her own son. Through the journey, we met Gina, a talented speech therapist who runs Bee's Knees Speech Therapy and Gina could not be a better fit to help us launch our beloved Park Pals sessions into a "sensory friendly" version this winter.

Park Pals Sensory Friendly version will be known as " Sensory Pals" and will meet at the Hales Corners Library for a 30-minute play group, run by Gina! This group is no cost to attend and will be sensory friendly by offering accommodations as we are able to for children attending. You can expect fun songs like Wheels on the Bus, Baby Shark, a story, and some silly dancing will be encouraged!





Sensory Friendly to us means: music can be softer or louder when/as needed, participants are limited to 12 children max, extra room for seating, space, calm down areas etc. Please bring anything you or your child needs to feel comfortable! We will meet as many requests/accommodations as possible.





Gina will lead 30 minutes of silly songs, activities, and dances from 10:15-10:45am however, you are welcome to stay and play 10:00-11:30! Gina will be available for questions, comments, tips during this time and supplies will be available for kids to continue to play.





Please select the number of tickets needed for the number of children in your group/family! We know this may change slightly and that is okay! Please cancel tickets when you can or message Allison and let her know if there is a major change in plans whenever possible. Siblings are always more than welcome to come and join the fun as well. Please do select tickets for any child joining the group.



